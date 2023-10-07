The Bethesda and Xbox game continues to offer infinite possibilities to its players.

The views from the Imperial Destroyer are truly wonderful.

Starfield never ceases to surprise its players with the thousands of secrets that await the exploration of its immense outer space. But that’s not all, thanks to the freedom it offers, Users can create impressive spaceships to fly through the stars and reach the most remote corners of the planet. On this occasion we bring you a real Destructor Imperial, the kind that are so big that you can’t land them anywhere. Of course, this player has broken the game.

Not in the literal sense, obviously, but rather when the ship lands, It passes through all the objects and buildings around it. Below you can see the images that the user has shared and we can tell you that you are going to be really surprised. If you want to know how he achieved this, open your eyes wide and prepare to succumb to the destructive power of the Empire. The Sith will dominate all galaxies.

This is this impressive Imperial Destroyer in Starfield

The creator of this madness has been Reddit user DotElectronic7174. As you can see in the images that we will leave you just below these lines, the result has been an immense ship. It has a mass amount of 20,796, as you can imagine, we are looking at a vehicle that It is not very optimal if you want to dedicate yourself to space exploration… But the result in combat would be tragic for any ship that dares to confront you.

My Version of a Star Destroyer

As you have seen, the result is simply overwhelming. It is normal that there is no place to land in cities, although with that ship, this user can conquer any planet and land it wherever they want. Surely no one dares to face him, especially with the shields and attack capacity he presents. Just below you have all the statistics so you can get an idea of ​​what you would have to defeat in a fight.

It can be confirmed that this is unrivaled. Logically, this does not allow the game to do it on its own, so a mod has been used that allows the ship to be created in the size that the user wants. One of the great attractions that Bethesda games have is the great mod support it offers, something that could already be seen in Skyrim or Fallout. If this continues, The game has a long history and will be able to offer material for many years.

Remember that Starfield came out last September 6th and In less than two weeks it managed to surpass ten million players. The title is available for Xbox Series X|S and PC, and can also be enjoyed with the Xbox Game Pass service. Take advantage of the opportunity to do everything you want in the immense universe that this game offers, but reserve a lot of time, because you will need it.

