While most of us use Google Maps To find directions or virtually explore unknown places, there are those who scan every corner of the world for anomalies. This is precisely what happened just a day ago, when a user detected something unusual on the platform.: planes that supposedly never existed.

For many, Google Maps is that tool in our pocket that helps us get to an appointment on time or visualize that corner of the world we always wanted to visit. But, sometimes they show strange things, which shouldn’t be there. There is entire communities on the Internet exploring every inch in search of them.

A car stuck in the air, a house that seems duplicated, errors or visual anomalies that arise when stitching multiple images. However, what was discovered at the Detroit Airport goes beyond a simple visual error.

A company that has never operated with that aircraft model

At gates A29 and A31 of the airport, where dozens of planes park daily, a user who is dedicated to finding anomalies on Google Maps observed two Boeing 717s with the iconic Lufthansa colors. The problem? Lufthansa has never operated the Boeing 717 model.

The airport is known for being an important hub for Delta, so the appearance of another company’s planes was already a source of intrigue. The user with more than two decades of experience in the field of mapping and photography on the Internet, clarified that, despite his knowledge of photo rectification, he could not explain the presence of these planes.

Until now, Google has not issued official statements on the matter.. And as expected, this peculiarity has fueled a whole series of conspiracy theories about the accuracy and reliability of Google Maps.

While the truth is still in the air, those curious can see these ghost planes for themselves. To this day, they are still visible. If this episode teaches us anything, it’s that, in a digital world, anomalies can be just as intriguing as in the real world.