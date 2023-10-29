In 2016, while studying the Canadian Timmins mine, a team of geologists from the University of Toronto came across something. Hidden almost three kilometers deep, they had just stumbled upon a reservoir of water. Everything seemed to indicate that it was a historical find: it could be one of the oldest water reserves we had found.

At that moment, archaeologist Barbara Sherwood Lollar did what is expected of an international specialist on the matter: she wet the tip of her finger and put it in her mouth.

The recent history of deep water. The first miners to reach deep enough to encounter deep water appear to have done so in the 19th century. By the 1880s there was already literature on the subject in the world of mining engineering. Scientists who study water, on the other hand, did not take any notice.

Until very recently, in fact, we knew that there were mines in Canada, South Africa and Finland with deep water “problems”, but no one had studied them closely. One of the first research teams to do so was, in fact, Lollar’s.

In recent years, they have discovered many things. They have discovered, for example, that isolated from the world, in these deposits the water is permanently reacting chemically with the rocks that surround and contain them. And that, paradoxically, was tremendous news.

What the waters hide… In a South African mine, Lollar’s team found a deposit with water tens of millions of years old… With microbial communities! There, at a depth of 2700 meters, the bacteria survived thanks to the hydrogen that they ‘gained’ water from their interaction with the rock.

With this in mind, they returned to the Timmins mine with high expectations. In that context, Lollar tested the water.

It’s not that strange. “If you’re a geologist who works with rocks, you’ve probably licked a lot of rocks,” Lollar explained. And geologist or not, it may well be true. Antonio Martínez Ron said that Alexander von Humboldt tested the water of the different South American rivers “like a wine connoisseur” and Robert Hooke, pioneer of the microscope, did not hesitate to lick animal urine to understand its composition.

William Buckland, the first professor of zoology at Oxford, ate the animals that died in the London Zoo and, according to some archaeologists, it is (or was) relatively common to try some things to see what they had on their hands. .

2600 million years. Although, of course, in this case we are talking about 2.6 billion dollars of water. And it is an exciting topic of study because, as Chris Ballentine, professor of geochemistry at the University of Manchester, pointed out on CNN, it opens the door to finding life even on planets that have long since become sterile.

“Somewhere like Mars, any life that formed could have found its way to similar pockets of water in the Martian crust, and our work shows that these pockets of water can survive and provide a place for life to have long survived.” after extinction,” he said.

And, in that sense, the sulfate-rich water from the Timmins mine because they are the “fingerprint” of the presence of life in geologically recent times. We are on the right path to learning some of the oldest mysteries of life on earth.

But wait… How was the water? That life on Mars is very good, but the flavor is what really interests us. According to Lollar, the water was “very salty and bitter, much saltier than sea water.” That is, “it tasted horrible.”

In Xataka | When Tap Water Tastes Like Hell: The Invisible Chemistry of Drinking Water That Explains Why It Tastes How It Tastes (And Why It’s One of the World’s Greatest Inventions)

Image | University of Toronto