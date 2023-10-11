The new Star Trek adventure from Dramatic Labs arrives at the end of this month, and you can now pre-order the game in GAME stores, along with two exclusive gifts.

Star Trek fan? It is true that the other great galactic franchise (along with Star Wars) does not have as many video games, but, if there is a studio that offers great Trekkie adventures, it is Telltale… or, rather, its veterans.

In fact, in a few days a new video game based on the franchise will arrive Star Trekwhich is in development by Dramatic Labs, a studio made up of Telltale veterans.

And it will not be an episodic game, but will include the entire story in one package. This is Star Trek Resurgence, which continues the events of The Next Generation.

The game was going to come out in May, but has finally been delayed to this October. If you are a true trekkie, you should know that Star Trek Resurgence It is now available for pre-order at GAME.

And not only that, because reservations in GAME stores take a couple of juicy prizes for fans of the saga. Remember that you must pay 3 euros to reserve your physical edition.

Two exclusive GAME galactic gifts

Star Trek Resurgence takes place after the events of The Next Generation, and before the events of the Picard series. The USS Resolute travels with the objective of stopping a war between two alien species, which would alter the entire universe.

It is not a Telltale game, but it is very similar to the legendary studio’s graphic adventure format. In Star Trek Resurgence we will have deep dialogues, puzzles and epic sequences.

At GAME, whether on its website or in physical stores, You can now pre-order Star Trek Resurgence for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Onewith the only exception of PC (it is exclusive in digital format).

It must be clarified that The physical Xbox edition brings together both versions (Series and One) on the same discwhile the PlayStation versions are sold separately.

With your title reservation in GAME, you will get a prequel comic that introduces the story of Star Trek Resurgence. Its presentation is ideal for any fan of the saga, although it comes in English.

On the other hand, you will get an exclusive DLC for the MMO Star Trek Online. With the Star Trek Online Starter Pack, you can become one of the great players in the Trekkie universe.

Don’t hesitate for a second when the Star Trek universe calls you. And, if you are a fan, then you are already entering this link to reserve the title in physical format.

Star Trek Resurgence hits stores next October 27th, available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. You can now reserve their physical editions at GAME, and get two exclusive gifts that will make you very happy.

HobbyConsoles for GAME