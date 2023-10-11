Although he did not have much presence in Friends, this actor admits hating the character he played in the series for being “too stereotyped.”

It may continue to be one of the series most popular television series in history, but Friends is not free from “aging” and has some situations that are a bit shocking today.

Among all of them, without a doubt the story that has aged the worst is that of Rachel and Paolo, the sexy Italian played by Cosimo Fusco with whom Jennifer Aniston’s character was very in love (although their relationship was mainly reduced to the physical realm).

The series used clichés to the full and showed Paolo as the typical Italian flirt who doesn’t hold back when it comes to seducing women. Even though he is dating Rachel, he tries to flirt with her. Phoebe too blatantly.

However, Paolo’s methods of flirting today are very frowned upon, since What he does is touch her ass against her will and then turn around and show her his genitals. while she just tries to do her job by giving him a massage. Come on, what she does is a full-fledged sexual assault.

Cosimo Fusco hates what they did with Paolo in Friends

In an interview with The Guardian (via Startefacts), Cosimo Fusco opened up about his feelings about the controversial scene with Paolo in Friends and commented that during that scene he felt very bad for having to touch Lisa Kudrow inappropriately.

The actor thought that that sequence of Paolo with Phoebe was disrespectful towards Italians, since It pulls the stereotype and makes the public believe that all Italians are like that.

However, the producers along with the series’ writers offered the actor a compromise and in the end Fusco felt comfortable with what he had to represent on screen. Do you think Paolo’s character in Friends was too stereotyped?