Joseph D. Schmidt, a former U.S. Army soldier who served in military intelligence, was accused of trying to hand over classified documents to the Chinese government after finishing service in the U.S. Army in January 2020. Schmidt, who is 29, was arrested this week in San Francisco after landing from a flight from Hong Kong, where he had been living. He appeared in federal court on Friday on two counts of violating the Espionage Act, which carry up to 10 years in prison each.

Schmidt first visited China in 2017 and then in January 2020 after leaving the military. A month later, during a trip to Istanbul, he tried to contact the Chinese consulate saying he wanted to share information, which included the methods of interrogations and the management of sources and spies. While in Turkey, he also allegedly searched online for phrases such as “Turkish extradition military defection”, “can you be extradited for treason” and “what is the Chinese intelligence agency”. In March 2020 he allegedly went to Hong Kong where he repeatedly tried to provide China with national security secrets and then to Beijing, where according to the history of the iPhone Maps app, recovered by the FBI through iCloud, he found himself close to the headquarters of the Chinese intelligence service.

Schmidt is not the first soldier to face such a trial in recent years, as China is reportedly increasing its efforts to recruit US spies to gain an economic and military advantage over the United States. In August 2023, Navy agents were accused of providing military secrets to China, while in 2019, a former CIA officer pleaded guilty to conspiring with Chinese intelligence agents to undermine the agency’s network of informants and was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison.