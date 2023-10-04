A former Platinum Games employee has offered new testimony that makes it clear that Japanese developers also suffer from the scourge of crunch with their games.

Labor exploitation within the video game industry It is something very common that, fortunately, is talked about more and more. The famous crunch towards developers has been in the news for years and now PlatinumGames has been involved.

The words of JP Kellams, current producer at Harmonix, a studio belonging to Epic Games, who worked at PlatinumGames at the time when the Japanese company was developing the canceled Scalebound, have resonated recently.

The industry veteran was talking about how, through the Western prism, many of us see how Japanese video game development is a model for the sector… and nothing could be further from the truth, according to his words from a post on Twitter.

The enlightening testimony of a former PlatinumGames developer

After every Tokyo Game Show, all these Western journalists run around fetishizing Japanese studios/developers like tourists with glasses on and it’s absolutely infuriating, he said.

Kellams made it clear that the conditions for video game developers in Japan are far from perfect. Many Japanese developers earn surprisingly low salaries and spend literally years there, he noted.

I got off the plane instantly and earned double what I earned in Japan. I went from working 60+ hours a week for 5 years at Scalebound (and sometimes more like 80-90) to working 40confirmed… which has raised a lot of criticism towards the study.

While it is true that the Western industry is the one that has most echoed these problems, not long ago there was talk of the FromSoftware crunch with new reports that pointed out the discontent of employees after Elden Ring buying the development with playing Dark Souls .

PlatinumGames has recently been in the news due to Hideki Kamiya leaving the company. He creator of Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101 He leaves the company in October and it didn’t take long for rumors to emerge about Scalebound…of course.