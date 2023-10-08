DC would have to give this forgotten Batman villain the opportunity to become one of its greatest enemies.

Batman it’s not one of DC’s best known heroes solely on its merits. DC has always made an effort to take care of everything that surrounds this flagship character and, above all, has focused on giving a lot of depth to its villains. The dark knight He is possibly the hero who has the highest quality rogues gallery and this is no coincidence. He Joker, Bane, Enigma or the Penguin These are just a few examples of Batman’s best-known villains, but even someone like Bruce Wayne can have less-than-well-known enemies.

Hugo Strange would be Lex Luthor’s version of Superman for Batman

One of the peculiarities of the villain team that is attributed to Batman is that many of them represent some of Batman’s deepest fears and weaknesses. The basic ingredients of what constitutes the perfect rogues gallery are almost entirely present when we look at Bruce Wayne’s enemies. However, there is a type of villain that is not especially linked to the legacy of Batman: the figure of genius.

Into this scenario comes one of the most underrated villains of the Dark Knightwho could now have a dominant position in the DC Universe. Hugo Strange appeared in DC under the premise of an evil genius who was interested in genetics. However, in a city dominated by the chaos caused by some villains like Jokera character like Hugo Strange It may not have much room. As well as Superman has to Lex Luthor, Shazam has the Doctor Sivana y Spider-Man has the Doctor Octopus, Batman needs to have a villain with these characteristics. In fact, Hugo Strange might even be darker and smarter than batman.

The intelligence of Hugo Strange was demonstrated when he became the first villain to discover what was Batman’s true identity, something that very few have managed to do. The villain showed how dangerous he could be when he decided to put that information up for auction to some of Gotham’s biggest enemies, like the Joker and the Penguin. The overflowing intelligence of Hugo Strange was the premise of many classic comics Batmanbut ended up being buried by the passage of time.

Hugo Strange He has all the makings of a brilliant top-tier villain who hasn’t had a real chance. It would be very interesting to see how it develops. Batman against a villain who, a priori, is more intelligent than him. The way the villain has been written has varied throughout his history, from a fragile and weak scientist to someone who is a physical marvel, who I could fight Batman if necessary.

The mind of Hugo Strange It’s what makes him so terrifying, especially the prospect of the creatures he could unleash through his experiments. Comics could be so much better if the creators of DC they will use Hugo Strange most frequently in Batman stories.

