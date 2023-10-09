We once again receive an interesting message related to one of the most prominent games on the mobile market. In this case we are talking about Pokémon GO.

It is not the first time that Pokémon GO fans surprise us with really curious mechanics or aspects, sometimes including wild Pokémon, raids or encounters with shiny versions among others. In this case, to a fan He has been struck by the enormous amount of time that a Finneon has managed to last in a gym in the title.

Taking into account how little Pokémon can resist, taking into account that their CP drops over time and any player on an opposing team can remove Finneon, it is incredible, since The total time he has been in the gym exceeded the entire year, having been a total of 411 days and 4 hours.

Without a doubt, the final capture he obtained is surprising. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

Found this gym, poor fish had been in there for 411 days

byu/mickiilee inpokemongo

What do you think? Have you ever seen a Pokémon that has been in a gym for as long as this one? We read you in the comments. Don’t hesitate to leave your opinion!

Via.