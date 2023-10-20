Angie’s story has touched our hearts. The talent takes the stage of La Voz very excited, because she is about to fulfill her dream.

Angie has chosen a song in French because in some way it tells the story she has lived. Her father died a year ago and she hopes that from heaven he will see her grow in the world of music.

At 19 years old, he went up on stage hoping that one of the coaches would turn around, although he was a little disappointed when he saw that Pablo López had already closed the team.

His voice has conquered Luis Fonsi and Antonio Orozco, who have performed practically at the same time. The talent has created a magical moment on the stage of La Voz with her performance that has made us fall in love.

At the end, Antonio Orozco told her that her voice reminded him of that of an artist who has one of the best voices in the world: “If I had dreamed of a closure for my most beautiful team, I would not have been able to dream it. “You are brilliant,” he noted.

For his part, Luis Fonsi wanted to congratulate her: “You just gave a masterclass on what control is. “I am a voice geek and I would love to work with you,” she confessed.

Finally, Angie has decided to close the Fonsi team by going with the Puerto Rican. Welcome!

Angie, last talent of the Fonsi team

After acquiring the voices of Hayley and the duo of Diego and Marina tonight, the coach has closed his team with the voice of Angie. The Puerto Rican already has his 14 voices ready to reach the top.

A very varied team, in which the coach has done everything possible to get the most desired ones, and although he has lost battles, he does not plan to lose the war. What a great team!