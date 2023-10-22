Robert Downey Jr.’s return as Tony Stark to the MCU could be just around the corner and we’ll tell you how.

Iron Man defeats Thanos after stealing the Infinity Stones

Join the conversation

We all knew that Iron Man’s sacrifice to defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame was going to be a hard blow that would take months to take. After all, Tony Stark was the origin of everything and losing him was the most painful of all. Iron Man He would star in his first film in 2008 and mark the beginning of a cinematic universe that would catapult the world of superheroes like never before. Marvel Studios was forced to make changes that are already arriving with Phase 4 and 5 of the UCM.

The return of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark to the MCU could be around the corner and we tell you how

A new class of heroes has risen to take on the legacy left by the original Avengers. Sam Wilson has officially become the Captain Americasucceeding Steve Rogers; Yelena Belova y Kate Bishop They are on their way to being the new ones Black Widow y Hawkeye, titles that were previously run by Natasha Romanoff and Clint Barton respectively. On the other hand, Riri Williams’ Ironheart is the new Avenger that completes the list. Now, Riri Williams’ Ironheart Series Could Lead to Her Comeback.

Since the death of Tony Stark, the world has been waiting for the return of a new Iron Man to fill the void he left. Thanks to Black Panther: Wakanda Foreveraudiences have met her true successor, Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, a genius student who is able to build Iron Man suits just like her predecessor.

His presentation is significant because he will later star in his own Disney+ series, Ironheart, based on the comics of the same name. In the comics Ironheart, Riri becomes the new Iron Man after Tony is left in a coma by the events of Civil War. However, there is a way in which Tony Stark can return and be part of the MCU once again.

Tony Stark was the character who introduced AI technology via JARVIS. In fact, Tony had two different AI systems based on JARVIS and FRIDAY’s AI. Iron Man has developed numerous AIs over the years that have accompanied some of the most famous heroes such as Spider-Man who has a suit with a built-in AI named KAREN.

Outside the world of Iron Man, Shuri has its own artificial intelligence system that it uses in its laboratories in Wakanda. Shuri uses Griot to help her perform her experiments. While Riri It’s in Wakandaalso uses Griot to help him build a vibranium-enhanced flight suit. Considering that Riri is more than capable, it is possible that she wants to have her own system based on artificial intelligence. The comics already showed an AI duplicate of Tony Stark helping her build her own suit while she takes on her role as Ironheart. This AI version of Tony is Riri’s mentor as she forges her own path as a heroine.

In addition to artificial intelligence technology, Tony Stark could return to the MCU through a hologram. In the Ironheart comics, Tony appears as a hologram while his AI manipulates Iron Man’s suits and projects an image of himself. Both ways would be great to see again. Robert Downey Jr. becoming once again the legendary Iron Man y It doesn’t seem far-fetched to think that it could happen at some point..

Join the conversation