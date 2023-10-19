Pay attention, Nintendo fans. This news has surprised us in general as players and affects titles on the Nintendo Switch console.

Specifically, it seems that Peanut Butter, a dog, will join the Games Done Quick charity gaming marathon in 2024, where he will perform a live, unassisted game of the NES classic, Gyromite. Although it’s not his first foray into speedrunning, this will be his first appearance in Games Done Quick. The video below demonstrates Peanut Butter’s abilities in Gyromite. You can find more information about the event and follow Peanut Butter in your X account.

Here you have the video:

What did you think of the news?

