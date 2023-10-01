loading…

A dog was caught on camera speeding with a car. Photo/News.com.au

BRATISLAVA – The police of this European country could only be stunned when they got a traffic speed camera image that captured a high-speed car. Because the creatures behind the wheel are beyond their imagination.

A brown hunting dog, named Havino, was caught on camera behind the wheel of a speeding car. In the photo, Havino looks very comfortable in the driver’s seat of the Skoda and even seems to have a mischievous smile on his face.

The dog apparently jumped into the driver’s lap while he was driving in the central European country of Slovakia. Local police, according to a Facebook post, stopped the 31-year-old driver shortly after the incident was caught on camera.

While the driver claimed Havino suddenly jumped into his lap while driving, police said the footage told a different story. Police said there was no sudden movement in the car.

“Police officers couldn’t believe their eyes,” the Facebook post said.

“Instead of a photo of the driver, a brown hunting dog smiled beautifully at the camera,” continued the post as quoted from News.com.au, Sunday (1/10/2023).

They added that the driver was fined on the spot for violating traffic regulations.

But police did not reveal whether the man was fined for speeding or letting his dog drive.

In the post, they warned drivers not to let pets distract them from the road.

“Even small animals can endanger your life and health while driving,” police said.

(ian)