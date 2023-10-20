It is true that behind every animal, there is an owner with goals and intentions. On this day, A news story has spread that places a dog in the focus of maximum attention, since thanks to the training by its owner, it can face a speedrun for an NES title.

The Nintendo Entertainment System marked an entire era, but It seems that it continues to surprise us in ways that perhaps we would never have imagined.. We are talking about Peanut Butter, a Shiba Inu who has been trained to become a true gamer.

Through a device adapted to your anatomy, you will be able to face many challenges that we can see in the Gyromite game. The dog will be present at the Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) event, where some NES fans and speedrun lovers will gather to see this animal in action.

This dog has already managed to break records before, but now he has taken the lead of an even bigger one. Do you remember the game Gyromite for NES? It is also known as Robot Gyro and was launched in 1985. It has a mode for 1 and 2 players and is a platform game. A classic among classics that has returned to the forefront thanks to the next mission of this curious and intelligent Shiba Inu.

Via