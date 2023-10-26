Last week, a video went viral in many countries around the world that appears to show an employee of a factory of the Chinese beer brand Tsingtao peeing in one of the production tanks. According to South Korean newspapers, the video led to a temporary drop in beer sales in the country, where it is not the first time that fears have spread about the quality of food products imported from China.

In the video posted online Thursday, a man wearing a helmet and blue uniform enters one of the tanks containing the raw ingredients for making beer, and appears to urinate in it. The next day, Tsingtao, which is China’s second largest beer producer and largest exporter, issued a statement admitting that the video was recorded in Tsingtao Brewery No. 3 on October 19, and that the police were asked to investigate the incident. The Market Supervision and Administration Bureau of Pingdu, the city in eastern China where the factory is located, also said it had opened an investigation and sealed the batch of ingredients that appeared in the footage.

China’s top beer producer and exporter, Tsingtao Brewery, said the video was recorded at one of its breweries in the eastern city of Qingdao. pic.twitter.com/BTJFMbz3tc — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) October 25, 2023

The Chinese economic newspaper National Business Daily wrote that according to a source inside the company, both the person who shot the video and the one who appears in it are not employees of the company. BK Exports, which imports the brand into South Korea, and the Korean Ministry of Food Safety and Drug Administration said that Tsingtao has separate production facilities for domestic and foreign markets and that the factory in question produces beer only for the domestic market. Chinese. However, this does not seem to have reassured South Korean consumers.

Along with the Netherlands and Japan, China is one of the main exporters of beer to South Korea, and this year Tsingtao is the best-selling foreign beer brand in the country. According to the Korea JoongAng Daily newspaper, after the release of the video, sales in Tsingtao at a convenience store chain fell by 26.2 percent compared to the previous week and some restaurants, most of which serve Chinese food, have tried without success to obtain a refund for Tsingtao shipments. Customers of these restaurants would have started to ask for beers other than Tsingtao, but the newspaper also reports the testimonies of two restaurateurs in the capital Seoul who said they had not seen a big change in sales.

The video has caused problems mainly in South Korea because similar incidents linked to Chinese food and drink products are increasingly occurring in the country, the import of which has always been high but has increased in the last period due to the growth of inflation in Korea.

In 2021, a video went viral in which a shirtless man was seen mixing cabbage while immersed in a tank for the production of kimchi, aided by a visibly rusty excavator. Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish made from fermented cabbage, salt and chili pepper that is eaten at almost all meals and although it is a typical product of the country it is largely imported from China because it is cheaper. It was said at the time that the chances of that kimchi having been imported into South Korea were low, but the incident still led to a rapid decline in its imports.

– Read also: Diplomacy with cooking

Additionally, 2021 data from the Ministry of Food Safety and Drug Administration on foreign products deemed unsuitable for import into South Korea revealed that one in three came from China, followed by the United States at 9.2%, although in this case, those that are rejected are mostly products that contain ingredients that are used in the United States but which are not legal in South Korea.

The most serious case of this kind occurred in 2008, when Chinese suppliers added melamine, a chemical used in the production of plastic, to infant milk powder to artificially increase protein levels, causing health problems for around 300,000. children around the world and killing six of them.