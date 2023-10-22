Quite a feat that was marred by his subsequent death due to a server problem.

Diablo IV continues to be one of the great games released during 2023.

The Diablo franchise is one of Blizzard’s biggest stars, and although in recent years Overwatch, for example, has achieved more reputation, this has been due to a real drop in the quality of the products of the first IP mentioned. We are not only referring to the resounding launch of Diablo 3, which caused many users to distance themselves from the saga, but then they decided to launch Diablo Inmortal, a title for mobile devices that no one asked for, and which still managed to disappoint greatly thanks to their micropayments. Luckily, the premiere of Diablo IV has managed to redeem the saga, being considered one of the great releases of 2023.

For this reason many users still enjoy it today, several months after its official launch, and with great titles being released practically every week. This is the case of the user we are going to talk about today, who not only continues to enjoy this game, but has also achieved an incredible feat: being the first player to reach level 100 in hardcore mode during season 2 of the game.

As you can see on the D4 Armory website, The streamer oogieboogie was the first to achieve this feat, although he is no longer the only one. On the other hand, if we count any game mode, we are talking about being the eighth user to achieve it, which also turns out to be an impressive achievement.

Shortly after his character died

Unfortunately, this user’s joy did not last long, and even though he had already managed to reach level 100, he continued playing with that character at a hardcore level, but due to a disconnection in the game servers he ended up dying. You may wonder why this matters so much, and the main characteristic of this mode is that if your character dies you will not be able to recover it, which is why it is so difficult.

Even so, it will always be reflected in the different lists that fHe was the first user to achieve this featso it will be remembered for a long time among members of the community of this franchise.

