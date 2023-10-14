The Customs and Monopolies Agency has blocked access to over 9 thousand illegal portals, already 400 more than last year

Marco Guidi-Salvatore Malfitano

14 October – MILAN

It is estimated that the overall turnover of illegal gambling in Italy amounts to 25 billion euros. And it is impossible not to start from this disturbing fact, if we have to delve into the case involving several Serie A footballers, regarding betting and gambling on illegal platforms. The exploitation of a system parallel to that of more famous bookmakers and above all authorized by the Customs and Monopolies Agency, is a rather widespread way in the criminal field to launder sums of money, broadening the types of crime. In fact, this is precisely how the investigation operations conducted by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office began. This is obviously not the case for the players under investigation (Fagioli, Zaniolo and Tonali so far), who on a criminal level probably only risk a financial sanction for having placed bets on abusive portals. The law provides, in fact, a maximum sentence of three months in prison, but in the vast majority of cases one gets away with a fine of between 51 and 516 euros. Rather, the real problem remains abusive platforms, especially online. The latter represent the bulk of the so-called gambling black market: of the 25 billion mentioned above, 18.5 relate to unauthorized betting sites, which spring up like mushrooms on the internet every day. Since the beginning of 2023, the ADM has inhibited access to 9,828 illegal portals, 143 in the last month alone and overall 400 more than last year. Among the direct consequences of these illicit behaviors is the one billion euro hole caused to the treasury by the black market in gambling.

the football players

—

Once the scope of the phenomenon has been clarified and the risks for athletes reduced in terms of ordinary justice, the sporting situation is very different. The FIGC Justice Code, in article 24, is unequivocal: “Members of clubs belonging to the professional sector are prohibited from placing or accepting bets which have as their object results relating to official matches within the Federation, FIFA and of UEFA”, to subjects who are authorized or not, with particular attention to the competitions in which the authors of the episodes participate. The penalties are those that can easily end a career: inhibition or disqualification of no less than three years and a fine of at least 25 thousand euros. Failure to report such a violation is also punishable by federal law, with a disqualification of at least six months and a fine of at least 15 thousand euros. And so the underlying question is clear: why do footballers bet and, above all, why do they do it on platforms not authorized by the ADM?

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

anonymity

—

The first answer must be investigated in the human soul, while the second has much more practical reasons. Placing bets on illegal sites, in addition to being a criminal offence, presents several risks for the common user, who is not protected in his gambling and money movements. For those, however, who do not want or cannot appear in person or be tracked, moving larger sums that would not be legally permitted, the lack of controls is paradoxically seen as an advantage. This is precisely the case of footballers, who evidently do not place their bets, at least sports ones, directly online, but using intermediaries connected to illicit platforms and, it goes without saying, often to organized crime. In short, the system follows that of the ancient black toto, but with obviously more advanced and sophisticated technological mechanisms. There are no longer so-called “galloppini” in the undergrowth of agencies or in bars that serve as cover. Now we use webchats, such as WhatsApp or Telegram, with which we contact the bookie, who then physically takes care of betting the agreed amount on the reference portal. Particularly well-known or wealthy individuals practically have a line of credit open at all times, but with the risk of finding themselves with several debts to pay off (and not exactly with recommendable creditors…) in the event of large losses. But the phenomenon of the black market is also widespread among ordinary people. In a recent survey by Noto Sondaggi, 17% of those interviewed declared that they know at least one person who has played on unauthorized sites, while 40% believe that the phenomenon is increasing and 72% that it should be combated more.

October 14, 2023 (modified October 14, 2023 | 11:44)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED