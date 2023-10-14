In reality shows we are used to seeing contestants who are nominated and eliminated to abandon the contests in which they participate. In this type of programs we can find proposals of all kinds, but What if this turned into a deadly game where people die? Well, that is exactly what the movie Círculo, a thriller that you can watch on Netflix, tries to tell us.

This shocking feature film written and directed by Aaron Hann and Mario Miscione takes place entirely in one place, which is a dark and somewhat sinister room in which 50 people wake up without knowing how they ended up there. Each one is assigned a circle where they must remain standing and without leaving it, because otherwise they will die instantly from a lightning bolt fired by a central dome.

However, it is not the only problem they encounter, because in reality all this is a kind of somewhat macabre game, since every two minutes one of the people dies from a lethal ray that ends their life at the same time. instant. At first it seems like it’s all random, until the survivors realize that in reality They determine who is next to die by voting for each other.

This leaves us with something similar to a social experiment, because among all those involved we can see people of several different races or with completely different ideologies, which gives rise to issues such as homophobia or xenophobia, but also to establishing prejudices due to the simple appearance of each other, in addition to carrying out alliances or betrayals for the simple fact of surviving as long as possible and not being the next to receive a deadly ray.

A note to highlight is that the film It is only available in Englishalthough it is subtitled in Spanish, so that you don’t have a problem understanding everything.

