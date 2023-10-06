Telemadrid is in trouble. This Friday morning they suffered a cyber attack that compromised their systems, to such an extent that they had to stop broadcasting live and place canned programs on the television schedule.

The cyberattack affects both the regional television network and the Radio Televisión Madrid channel. In a statement on social networksthe chain explains that finally “Its live broadcast has been recovered after three hours of blocking for his firm commitment to public service. We are still being affected. The Telemadrid website is not operational at this time.”

For three hours, the network has had to reorganize its schedule and place canned programs, although right now its live broadcast has returned.

At the moment the full consequences and origin of this attack are unknown, although it is explained that workers couldn’t turn on their computerscommon in ransomware attacks.

The canned programs chosen have been reruns of the documentary series ‘Madrid, from the air’ and ‘Ruta 79’, instead of the ‘Good morning Madrid’ program that was planned.

There is no evidence that a ransom was requested to recover the systems. Telemadrid sources explain that they believe that the origin could have been from Russia, although there is no confirmation of this.

