From Reddit we get curious information about one of the most notable games in the Switch catalog. In this case it is about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Don’t hesitate to also consult our 100% complete guide to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In the post belonging to Brightfury4 that we leave you below we can see how shows a theory that would link memories 8 and 10, in which first Zelda and later Mipha examine Link’s arm. Apparently they would be some kind of continuation.

Here you can check it:

I realized a while ago that the cut Mipha heals in Memory #10 is probably the one Link got before Memory #8

byu/Brightfury4 inBreath_of_the_Wild

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

Via.

In Ruetir.com

Spectacular cosplay of Princess Zelda in Breath of the Wild