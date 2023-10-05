A crypto investor who became a millionaire by investing in Shiba Inu in 2021, reveals the steps he took from his first investment to earning millions.

Making money investing in cryptocurrencies is not easy at all. And even more complicated to become a millionaire.

Now, getting it may be easier for you, since an anonymous crypto investor and cryptocurrency enthusiast Shibtoshi who became a millionaire by investing in Shiba Inu in 2021 has revealed how he did it.

In an interview with YouTuber Bad Anthony, echoed by Bitcoinist, the Shiba Inu investor explained how he made one of the biggest operations of all time, or even the biggest in history.

The first thing the crypto investor did was invest in Shiba Inu during the early days of the cryptocurrency, back in August 2020. To be exact, He invested $8,000 in SHIB around that time, when the token began trading.

During the interview, he claims that this was a stroke of luck, as his interest in Shiba Inu sparked within him after his friends told him that the token was a potential rival to Dogecoin (DOGE), which he had never invested in. .

Of course, he reveals that he was not a first-time investor in cryptocurrencies, since he has been active since 2011. He also points out that he has obtained other substantial benefits from the cryptocurrency market in the past, but that they were nothing compared to the benefits he obtained of Shiba Inu.

The crypto investor also says that it has not been an easy path and makes it clear that there have been many challenges that he has had to face. Notes that, After investing that $8,000 in Shiba Inu, the initial value of his investment took a hit, but he remained faithful.

During those years, his friends became suspicious of the token and began selling their investors to reduce losses, but he chose to be patient. The investment that he maintained for almost a year ended up growing rapidly and reached $5.7 billion in October 2021, representing an increase of 71,249,900%.

The investor has since withdrawn the majority of Shiba Inu tokens. Reports from 2021 show that he had initially moved $2.9 billion from the original wallet to another wallet, and from there, distributed the coins to multiple wallets.

The original wallet now has around $1.44 million in SHIBwhile the investor dispersed the rest of the coins in batches of 500 billion tokens to other wallets.