Although we always like to give news about video games developed by Chilean studios, this time it is not pleasant to do so. The newly released “Skull Island: Rise of Kong” has sparked controversy due to its low-quality graphics, leading some to call it a “complete rip-off.” The game, available on PC, PS4/5, Switch and Xbox One/Xbox Series developed by IguanaBee in Chile and published by GameMill Entertainment

Several viral videos on social networks highlight the graphic problems of the game, where the opinions of the community have been eloquent and unanimous regarding its quality, which has even compared it to The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, another game released this year and criticized for its horrible performance and appearance, which apparently will no longer be the worst game of the year after the release of Skull Island.

One of these videos has more than 60,000 likes and 20 million views on X (ex-Twitter)which shows a scene where it looks like the developers have inserted a static image instead of a full animation that you can see below:

IguanaBee is an independent Chilean video game development company, established in 2011 and located in Santiago, Chile. In 2023, IguanaBee became the first Latin American company to be part of Sony Worldwide Studios. IguanaBee has developed a series of video games, of which CrackPots (2013), Kong (2016), Multiverse (2020) and Headsnatchers (2022) stand out.

Developer IguanaBee and publisher GameMill Entertainment have not commented on the matter, and have kept a low profile on social media, despite the game launching today.

