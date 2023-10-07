Next October 9, the original SkyShowtime series, Lies, will premiere, and at cinemascomics we have been able to talk to some of its protagonists

The series Mentiras Pasajeras stars a stellar cast made up of Elena Anaya, Pilar Castro, Hugo Silva, Quim Gutiérrez and Susi Sánchez, and also has the special collaboration of María Botto, Pedro Casablanc and Estefanía de los Santos.

At cinemasomics, on the occasion of its premiere on October 9, we have been able to speak with Quim Gutiérrez, Pilar Castro, María Botto and Susi Sánchez, who have told us about the series, which they have defined as “A comedy with many moments of tension ”, which talks about appearances, a topic that is very current on social networks, and how one lies to show an image of oneself that is not real. You can watch the full interview below:

About the series

Mentiras Pasajeras is produced by Paramount Television International Studios and El Deseo, being the first premium series of El Deseo, which is executive produced by Esther García, Agustín and Pedro Almodóvar. Mentiras Pasajeras has been directed by Félix Sabroso and Marta Font. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The comedy series follows Lucía, who has managed to have the perfect life, job, house, and even her fiancé when, faced with a well-deserved promotion to CEO, she is fired and accused of industrial espionage. Thus, Lucía undertakes a solitary quest to recover her life and prove her innocence, but hiding the truth from those around her. And as one lie leads to another, things get very complicated. But Lucía is not the only one who deceives in this ironic and contemporary portrait of the appearances and lies of today’s world.

