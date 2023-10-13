What a night we are living in The Voice. After listening to the group La Llave, which has conquered the coaches with a song from Fondo Flamenco, it is the turn of another group that wants to fulfill their dream of entering the contest.

They are On five, a group made up of five members who come ready to surprise everyone with their performance. The group has sung a cappella and between them they have provided the music and voices.

Unfortunately they have not been able to win over any of the four coaches and the group has risked a lot with their Audition.

“I lacked a little more precision,” said Luis Fonsi, despite highlighting that he loves a cappella music.

Despite everything, the coaches wanted to highlight how well they have done it and the great news that it has meant for them and that they have done it very well. Relive their performance in the video above!