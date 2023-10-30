Did you know that a key character from The Boys appears in episode 7 of Gen V? Get ready, because the future of both series is about to get more convoluted than ever

Have you ever wondered what would happen if the characters from your favorite series crossed paths with those from its spin-off? Well, grab some popcorn, because Gen V just raised the bar for series crossover in ways you might not expect. If you’re already caught up with this series focused on Godolkin University, a school of superheroes – or ‘supes’ as we call them around here -, you’ll be cool to know that episode 7 leaves you with your jaw on the floor.

But hey, it’s not just that Marie Moreau, the supe who can manipulate blood, discovers that the world of supes is more twisted than she thought. What is really raising eyebrows is a secret conversation between Dean Shetty and Grace Mallory, that former CIA agent who has been working with The Boys for some time. And be careful, because this means that The Boys could be aware of the deadly virus that is brewing in the spin off.

The secret behind the Gen V virus

We know that Grace Mallory has been a key source of resources and information for the team of human anti-heroes. So if she finds out about the supe virus, it stands to reason that Billy Butcher and his gang know about it too. Cooking up at Vought’s The Woods facility, this virus could kill any supe. Imagine the possibilities: we could be talking about Billy Butcher’s final plan, something comic fans will instantly recognize. If The Boys gets this virus, season four could end with a bang.

A mysterious call after the meeting between Mallory and Shetty has us wondering. Could it be Billy Butcher on the other end of the phone? Of course, it could also be other members of The Boys. But let’s not rule out the possibility that it is Stan Edgar, the former CEO of Vought, or even some renegade super from the company, like Queen Maeve or Starlight. Come on, the bets are open.

The role of the virus in the fourth season of The Boys

Victoria Neuman, who will be the main villain of the next season of The Boys, has obtained the latest sample of the virus. And that can only mean that the virus will play a huge role in what is to come. Every character we meet in Gen V could end up relating to characters from the original serieswhich promises an interesting and explosive dynamic between the protagonists of both series.

We cannot forget that in the comics, Billy Butcher has a final plan that involves using a biological weapon capable of killing supes. The fact that Mallory knows about the virus known in Gen V could set the stage for this brutal outcome. If Billy Butcher gets the virus, will he be able to repeat his comic book arc? Only time and the fourth season of The Boys will tell.

The fourth season of The Boys promises to be a real whirlwind. With the appearance of Grace Mallory in the Gen V spinoff, it is hinted that the virus supe It will be key in the new episodes. Everyone from Billy Butcher to the most iconic supes will want to get their hands on this biological weapon. And who’s on the other end of the phone when Mallory makes that mysterious call? Whoever it is, the pieces are in motion for a explosive climax which could bring us closer to the end of the comic. Prepare the popcorn!