Despite the short time it has been available EA Sports FC 24 Since its official launch, it is already giving a lot of talk. Largely thanks to positive aspects such as the content that’s bringing you to the section Goals and of SBCs. In the first we can already find mission groups like Reyna RTTK or the one that gives us the special version of one of the most charismatic players in the history of Ultimate Team.

On the other hand, in the Squad Challenges, we have some that they give envelopeslike the new installment of Key Encounters, and others that reward us with playerslike Guimarães RTTK, Holy (of which we will soon bring you a review) or Andre Silva.

However, not everything is going well, because there are also the first problems arising. Last week the first day of UT Champions was delayed, a measure that created a lot of unrest in the communitybut a few minutes ago a much more serious error that can affect anyone and that causes “involution” of our Evolutions cards.

This bug degrades our Evolutions cards

If your evolution card gets injured in squad battles the card reverts back to a gold Make sure to dashboard the game to stop this from happening ✅ pic.twitter.com/6v9LAE5Z7K — EAFC 24 News (@FIFA22_INFO) October 3, 2023

As many users have reported on Twitter, including the account FIFA22_INFOif we play with a card evolved in Squad Battles and it suffers an injurywhen we finish the game there may be turned back into gold. It is true that it does not happen with all injuries, only with those that force us to replace the player (something that cannot happen in either Division Rivals or UT Champions), which are much less frequent than the normal ones, but aligning it makes us take that risk.

At the moment EA has not commented about this bug that has already affected many users. Even so, we would not give it too much importance because This is probably a visual bug. and the performance of the card remains the same on the field. In any case, if the failure is deeper, the game development company will compensate those affected and return that Evolutions version to them.

Be that as it may, our advice for the moment is Avoid using these cards in Squad Battles to take care of ourselves in health. Once the problem is solved, which we hope will not be for long, we can go back to normal. It seems that this year the start of the game is being more complicated than on other occasions, but as always we have to trust EA to fix all these bugs.

