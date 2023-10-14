Later, the site returned to work, but the cause of the malfunction that struck the platform is not yet known.

The “Down Detector” website, which specializes in monitoring outages witnessed by websites and applications, stated that it received more than 1,800 reports from around the world, within a short period, indicating that the “WhatsApp” application is not working.

A graph on the website shows the number of reports of malfunctions in the application increasing from 40 to more than 1,000 in less than an hour.

On the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), the hashtag (#whatsappdown) quickly spread, in which tweeters talked about their experiences with the difficulty of using the application or the complete inability to use it.

They stated that the defect extends to various countries around the world.

In the same context, users spoke about the inability to access the Facebook platform, which is owned by Meta.