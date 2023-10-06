A London court said it could not hear allegations against Spain’s former king Juan Carlos, made in 2020 by his ex-lover, Corinna Larsen. The judges said the case does not fall under British jurisdiction (since Juan Carlos does not reside in the United Kingdom), and that it would not have been accepted anyway because Larsen did not provide sufficient evidence to prove that the alleged crimes occurred in that country .

The case concerned alleged threats, intrusions and invasions of privacy made by Juan Carlos and the Spanish secret service against Larsen since their relationship became public in 2012. Larsen had sought £126 million in compensation (approximately 146 million euros).

Juan Carlos renounced the throne in 2014, following scandals involving alleged bribes received from Saudi Arabia. In 2020 he left Spain, where he only returns occasionally, and moved to the United Arab Emirates.

