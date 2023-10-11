loading…

JAKARTA – The Gaza Strip is a coastal region located on an ancient trade and maritime route along the Mediterranean coast.

Held by the Ottoman Empire until 1917, the territory passed from British military rule to Egypt and then to Israel over the past century and is now a fenced-in territory inhabited by more than 2 million Palestinians.

The following are several important milestones in the history of the Gaza Strip as reported by Reuters, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

1948 – End of British Rule

When British colonial rule ended in Palestine in the late 1940s, violence between Jews and Arabs increased, culminating in war between the newly created State of Israel and its neighboring Arab states in May 1948.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge in the Gaza Strip after fleeing or being driven from their homes. The invading Egyptian army has captured a narrow 40 km coastal strip, stretching from the Sinai to the south of Ashkelon. The influx of refugees has tripled the population of the Gaza Strip to around 200,000.

1950s & 1960s – Military Government of Egypt

Egypt controlled the Gaza Strip for two decades under a military governor, allowing Palestinians to work and study in Egypt. Armed Palestinian “fedayeen”, many of them refugees, launched attacks on Israel, triggering retaliation.

The United Nations established a refugee agency, UNRWA, which currently provides services to 1.6 million registered Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip, as well as to Palestinians in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and the West Bank.

1967 – War and Israeli Military Occupation

Israel captured the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Middle East war. The Israeli census that year put the population of the Gaza Strip at 394,000, at least 60% of whom were refugees.

With the departure of the Egyptians, many Gaza Strip workers took jobs in agriculture, construction and the service industry in Israel, where they could find easy work at the time. Israeli troops continue to administer the area and guard settlements that Israel built in the following decades. This has become a source of increasing hatred among Palestinians.

1987 – First Palestinian Uprising, Formation of Hamas

Twenty years after the 1967 war, Palestinians launched their first intifada or uprising. It began in December 1987 after a traffic accident in which an Israeli truck hit a vehicle carrying Palestinian workers at the Jabalya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing four people. Stone-throwing protests, strikes, and lockouts followed.

Taking advantage of this anger, the Egyptian-based Muslim Brotherhood formed an armed Palestinian branch, Hamas, with its power base in the Gaza Strip. Hamas, dedicated to the destruction of Israel and the restoration of Islamic rule in territories deemed occupied by Palestine, is a rival to Yasser Arafat’s secular Fatah party which leads the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

1993 – Oslo Accords, and Palestinian Semi-autonomy

Israel and Palestine signed a historic peace agreement in 1993 that led to the creation of the Palestinian Authority. Under the interim agreement, Palestinians were first given limited control of the Gaza Strip and Jericho in the West Bank. Arafat returns to the Gaza Strip after decades in exile.

The Oslo Accords process granted autonomy to the newly formed Palestinian Authority, and envisaged the creation of a state after five years. But that never happened. Israel accuses the Palestinians of reneging on security agreements, and Palestinians are angry at Israel’s continued settlement construction.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad carried out bombings to derail the peace process, causing Israel to impose more restrictions on the movement of Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip. Hamas also received increasing criticism from Palestinians of corruption, nepotism and economic mismanagement carried out by Arafat’s inner circle.

2000 – Second Palestinian Intifada

In 2000, Israeli-Palestinian relations sank to a new low with the outbreak of the second Palestinian intifada. This ushered in a period of suicide bombings and shooting attacks by Palestinians, as well as Israeli airstrikes, demolitions, no-go zones and curfews.

One of the victims is the Gaza Strip International Airport, which is a symbol of the failure of Palestinian hopes for economic independence and the only direct Palestinian link with the outside world that is not controlled by Israel or Egypt. Opened in 1998, Israel considered it a security threat and destroyed its radar antenna and runway in the months after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.