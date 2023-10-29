The hostage issue is a difficult problem for the Israeli army, which has been besieging the Gaza Strip for over two weeks and is preparing a probable ground operation. The people taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 attack are more than 200 and pressure from Israeli public opinion for the government and army to do more to secure their release is increasing. In recent days the Israeli air force dropped thousands of leaflets in Arabic over Gaza inviting Palestinian citizens to provide information on the hostages: protection was promised to any collaborators and also a reward (on the leaflet there were telephone numbers to call) .

The dropping of leaflets into “enemy” territory is a tool that was used massively in the first half of the last century, and in particular during the two world wars. The leaflets were prepared and then dropped from planes to ask for collaboration from the population or for propaganda reasons. Over the last fifty years this practice has become less frequent, because the tools for communicating have increased and improved, first with the spread of television and the development of satellite transmissions, then even more radically with the internet.

On some occasions, however, the leaflets are still used, especially in situations of particular crisis in which accessing the means of communication that we normally take for granted becomes complex: currently in Gaza the interruption of the electricity grid often makes televisions, radios and smartphones unusable. In recent years the dropping of leaflets has been used in Syria, both by the United States and by the regime of Bashar al Assad, but also in Libya, during the 2011 NATO operation. And the two Koreas have used this tool several times ” psychological warfare” to get each of their propaganda across the border that divides them.

As part of the extensive efforts to free the hostages held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, the IDF today used multiple channels to communicate with the residents of Gaza and ask for information about the hostages, offering protection and compensation in return. pic.twitter.com/0OTxdafxvS — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 24, 2023

The first historically documented drop of leaflets by air dates back to 1870 and the Franco-Prussian War: the besieged and isolated citizens of Paris used hot air balloons to maintain contact with the outside world, overcome the Prussian troops and send communications. There were 60 flights, and during one of these leaflets were dropped on the besieging Prussian troops.

The dropping of leaflets into enemy territory became constant and massive during the First World War: many of the nations at war used it, using hot air balloons and airplanes. When some of the British Army’s hot air balloons were shot down by the German Army, a new system of unmanned hot air balloons was studied and built. According to the military commands of the time, propaganda leaflets were quite effective in influencing the morale of enemy troops and the use of this tool of psychological warfare therefore became intense.

Starting in 1917, the United Kingdom produced a real newspaper, Le Courrier de l’Air, intended for French and Belgian civilians in the territories occupied by Germany. It was printed weekly in around 5000 copies and then distributed by airdrops and balloons.

In August 1918, seven biplanes carrying eight Italian aviators entered the airspace of Vienna, the capital of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, with which Italy was at war. They dropped thousands of leaflets on the city with two different propaganda messages calling on the Austrians to stop fighting for the Empire and celebrating the colors of the Italian flag.

One of the two messages, the original one and which was then accompanied by a second more immediate and effective one, was written by Gabriele D’Annunzio, passenger of the only two-seater that flew over Vienna that morning. The most famous, admired, controversial and influential Italian poet of the time, nationalist and later supporter of fascism, thus succeeded in one of his famous feats of military propaganda a few months after the historic mockery of Buccari and shortly before the occupation of the city of Fiume.

– Read also: D’Annunzio’s flight over Vienna

In 1931, during the fascist regime, the writer and intellectual Lauro De Bosis replicated that operation in a certain sense, starting from Marseille, France, and dropping 400,000 anti-fascist leaflets on Rome that invited Italians to rebel against an oppressive and violent regime. Then the plane crashed into the Tyrrhenian Sea and was never found again.

A few years later, when the Second World War began, leaflet dropping had become an established component of “psychological warfare”: it is estimated that the Allied armies alone dropped 6 billion leaflets over Western Europe. They were dropped from airplanes or distributed through unmanned hydrogen balloons: “leaflet bombs” were also created, containers of the same shape as the bombs that opened at a defined height and dropped up to 60,000 of them in a single launch.

The war leaflets had now taken on multiple functions: in addition to the classic ones of propaganda and sometimes disinformation, they contained messages with instructions on how to desert, intended for enemy troops, or instructions for the population. Impending bombings were communicated through leaflets (with invitations to leave the area), information was given on how to reach aid (also distributed by air) or on which frequencies to listen to radio messages. In some cases, rewards were offered to encourage civilian boycott operations. Leaflet drops were also used by the Nazis and extensively by the US Army in Japanese territory.

The same techniques were used again during the Korean War in the 1950s, and the region’s tradition of flying balloons carrying propaganda leaflets has continued to this day. In 2016, Kim Jong Un’s North Korean regime dropped nearly a million leaflets into South Korea in response to another tool of psychological warfare, the North Korean broadcast of South Korean pop music via loudspeakers.

In the conflicts following the Korean War the launches were less massive and intense, even if used in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Somalia: they went from one billion leaflets distributed on the Korean peninsula to around forty million used in the First Gulf War of 1991: they called on Iraqi troops to surrender, which 87,000 soldiers did.

Later, the dropping of leaflets became an exception: NATO forces returned to doing so in 2011 during the Western intervention in the Libyan civil war. Also in this case the recipients of the leaflets were the soldiers of the opposing front, those loyal to the regime, who were invited to surrender. During the Syrian civil war, in November 2016, Syrian President Bashar al Assad’s military forces dropped leaflets on the eastern Aleppo territories still under rebel control. They were aimed at the local population with the aim of forcing them to leave. The message was: “If you do not leave these territories immediately, you will be destroyed… You have been abandoned by everyone.”

Also in Syria, starting from March 2015, the US Department of Defense announced that its jets had dropped 60,000 propaganda leaflets on Raqqa, the city that ISIS (or Islamic State) had then proclaimed as the country’s capital. On the flyers there was a cartoon in which some men were directed towards a meat grinder: the aim was to dissuade recruits from joining ISIS, showing the almost certain risk of ending up in a “meat grinder”.