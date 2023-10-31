Ruby Baker was hospitalized for “psychotic breaks” which she claims stem from the pressure of playing Marina.

The Bridgertons is one of the most popular series on Netflix since it began broadcasting. The adaptation of the novels Julia Quinn has become a success for the platform, placing its two seasons among the series most viewed of all time on Netflix.

Of course, The Bridgertons also has its problems behind closed doors, and one of its protagonists, Ruby Bakerwho played Marina in the series, he denounces a flagrant lack of support from Netflix and the production company, Shondalandwhen he had “psychotic breaks” due to his character.

The actress has spoken about it on the LOAF Podcast, where she recounts the mental health problems that arose after the first season of The Bridgertons. Marina is a complicated, highly aligned and controversial character who, Baker says, affected her deeply.

“When I went to the hospital a week after filming the first season of The Bridgertons, everything was covered up and kept secret because the series was going to come out. During filming I deteriorated: it was really tormenting for me because my character was very alienated, ostracized, alone in these horrible circumstances.

Was there a lack of support from Netflix in The Bridgertons?

The problem that Ruby Baker denounces is not centered on the fact that her condition was hidden by the premiere of The Bridgertons, but rather on the fact that no one at Netflix or in the production company of Shonda RhimesShondaland, showed interest in his state.

“Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland, since I had two psychotic breaks from that show, has contacted me or emailed me to ask if I’m okay or if I would benefit in any way.” of aftercare or support. No one.”

Although Ruby Baker’s protest may seem frivolous or trivial to some, there are actors and actresses who let their characters leak too much into their own personality, creating very serious problems.

A recent, less serious one was that of Jeremy Strong in Succession, who got into the role of Kendall Roy so deeply that he irritated the rest of the cast during filming.

The Bridgertons are preparing the premiere of their third season, which will adapt Julia Quinn’s fourth book, hopefully with fewer behind-the-scenes problems for the cast of the Netflix series than those suffered by Ruby Baker.