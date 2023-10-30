The victim, a 42-year-old from Bacoli, fell about twenty meters. It was found inside the abandoned parking area underneath the guest sector

The body of a 42-year-old man, Antonio Scotto Di Luzio, was found inside the abandoned parking area underneath the guest sector of the Maradona stadium where the match between Napoli and Milan was played last night.

According to the reconstruction provided to the police by a friend of the victim, the two, without tickets, were trying to get to the stands through a tunnel. The victim’s friend saw his access blocked by a falling beam and gave up. The 42-year-old, who lived in Bacoli, in the province of Naples, passed first but, after climbing, fell from a height of about 20 meters and ended up on the ground. The body was found during the night.