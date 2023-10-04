On Tuesday, over 500 migrants arrived on the small island of El Hierro, in the Canary archipelago, Spain, on board three different boats. According to initial information released by assistance associations operating in the area, between 270 and 280 migrants were traveling on a boat leaving from Senegal.

The island of El Hierro is approximately 380 kilometers from the African coast. Salvamento Marítimo, a rescue organization under the Spanish Ministry of Transport, he wrote on Twitter of having rescued a migrant boat that was approaching El Hierro on which there were 268 men, two women and 10 minors, for a total of 280 people. According to the Red Cross, however, there were 271 people on board. Journalist Txema Santana, an expert on migration issues, he said that he had “never seen a boat with so many people on board”. On Tuesday, two more boats arrived in El Hierro carrying 91 and 127 people respectively, according to the EFE news agency.

In all the time I have been following this route closely, I have never seen a canoe with so many people on board. Not to mention how fortunate they were to make landfall. When you see on the map where you arrived you won’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/YXlOEoZj10 — Txema Santana ✳️ (@txemita) October 3, 2023

According to data from the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, 14,976 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands from January 1 to September 30 this year, 20 percent more than in the same period in 2022.