It seems impossible, but Mars continues to leave many researchers and scientists with their mouths open due to its peculiarities. Recently, NASA’s Perseverance rover captured a spectacular “blue” sunset over Mars, an image that has gone viral and has caused much interest among society.

The image, taken on the mission’s Sol 842, shows a Martian sky with a blue-green hue, which has led many to call it a “blue” sunset. Although the color is something that attracts attention, what really interests scientists is what this image can reveal about the scattering of light in the Martian atmosphere.

Mars, unlike Earth, has a much more tenuous and different atmosphere in its composition. This means that The way sunlight interacts with Mars’ atmosphere is unique and consequently gives rise to visual phenomena like this “blue” sunset..

As you may already know, on Earth, blue light is dispersed throughout the day, resulting in a blue sky. However, on Mars, iron-rich dust particles in the atmosphere react differently to sunlight, making the sky appear reddish during the day. But as dusk approaches, the blue light begins to shine brighter, creating these sunsets.

Now it’s time to investigate the enigma of ‘blue’ sunsets on Mars

Over the years, both Perseverance and other rovers, such as Curiosity, have obtained deep images of the Martian terrain. Each of them provides valuable data that helps scientists unlock the mysteries of Mars and its atmosphere..

This image of the “blue” sunset on Mars is precisely a great opportunity to better understand how light behaves in the Martian atmosphere compared to that of Earth.

Additionally, images of Mars during twilight and sunsets are crucial for scientists. These allow them to determine the height at which the Martian dust extends and look for ice and dust clouds, which little by little gives certain clues about the Martian atmosphere.