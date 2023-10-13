It’s true, it’s going to rain. But in 2023 there is nothing simple and easy: it is not a simple rain. After weeks of summer temperatures and infuriatingly stable weather, autumn is going to make an appearance, unleashing the full force of the Atlantic currents on the Iberian Peninsula.

If we are lucky and the pieces hold in this position, in many areas of the country the drought will receive a blow from those who make history.

What’s going on? It is something that we have seen on other occasions, a powerful anticyclone is located in Scandinavia, blocking the path of the storms that shoot out of the Gulf of Mexico and, as a consequence, they are forced to pass further south: towards us.

That is to say, what is going to start this weekend is not a more or less generalized episode of rain. None of that: what we are going to have on our hands is the first blow of a river of humidity that will abundantly irrigate many areas of the country.

What exactly is a river of moisture? As NOAA explains, “Atmospheric (moisture) rivers are relatively long, narrow regions of the atmosphere that transport most of the water vapor away from the tropics. Although atmospheric rivers can vary greatly in size and strength, the “The average atmospheric river carries an amount of water vapor approximately equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River.”

Sounds good, right? Yes and no. Above all, because the NOAA description does not end there. “Intense atmospheric rivers can carry up to 15 times that amount. When atmospheric rivers make landfall, they typically release this water vapor as heavy rain or snow.”

That is, we need water. We need it urgently. But let’s put things in context: there are areas of the province of Seville that may receive more water these days than so far this year. Is there a chance of heavy rain? Yes, they are on the table. And that is something that can cause multiple damages (among them, disrupting the already weak olive grove campaign).

What we can expect. As Martín León explained, between October 13 and 22, we are going to see how a train of storms passes over us. They are storms originating in mid-low latitudes in the area of ​​Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico and, along the way, “They are going to move through very warm waters of the North Atlantic, becoming even more humid.”

That is, for at least the next ten days we are going to live in a Spain that is wetter than normal. The key now is to know how much the block can hold, how much the corridor can hold, how long we can continue receiving Atlantic fronts. With any luck, these could be the most important weeks of the season. And the next 12 months look bad.

Image | CIMSS