In the year 79 AD. C, the eruption of Vesuvius, a volcano located near Naples, caused one of the greatest tragedies known in history, leaving two of the most glorious cities of the Roman Empire completely buried: Pompeii and Herculaneum. That meant that hundreds of books, documents and scrolls from the time were buried under 20 meters of ash volcanic.

Fortunately, in 1752, during excavations of an ancient villa in Herculaneum, approximately 1,100 carbonized papyri, now known as “The Herculaneum Scrolls”, were recovered from a building believed to be the home of Julius Caesar’s father-in-law. According to the University of Kentucky, this collection is the only known large library of classical antiquity.

The excavators of that time quickly realized a problem: the papers singed and charred They disintegrated when unrolled. In the past, papyrologists could only study these papyri by physically unrolling them, a process that inevitably damaged those that had been charred by the heat of the volcanic debris that buried them. So they could only analyze the ones that were open.

In fact, more than 600 scrolls, most preserved in the National Library of Naples, and a few in the United Kingdom and France, remain intact and unopened. Even today, even when researchers began to use 3D images and computational techniques to digitally reveal its hidden contents, attempts have been unsuccessful.

Until now.

A 21-year-old young man has been able to decipher the text of one of those charred scrolls. But to understand his feat you have to know what the Vesuvius Challenge is and how a tournament for computer brainiacs 1,000,000 dollars It is revolutionizing science.

The Vesuvius Challenge offers a series of prizes, including a top prize of $700,000 for reading four or more passages from a rolled scroll. With that goal on the table, around 1,500 devices They began to debate and collaborate through the Discord platform to achieve this. The awards were designed in phases and as each milestone was reached, the winning code was published for everyone to take advantage of.

A week ago, organizers announced that Farritor, a 21 year old young man who had always been interested in history and taught himself Latin as a child, had won first prize for reading more than 10 characters on an area of ​​charred 4-square-centimetre papyrus. This came from the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum and had been illegible since the volcanic eruption.

How have you got here

To achieve this, Luke Farritor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln developed a machine learning algorithm that detected Greek letters in several lines of the rolled papyrus. He used subtle, small-scale differences in surface texture to train your neural network and highlight the ink. “When I saw the first image, I was shocked,” said Federica Nicolardi, a papyrologist at the University of Naples in Italy and a member of the academic committee that reviewed Farritor’s findings.

The virtual “unwrapping” begins with CT scanning, an X-ray procedure used to scan each rolled and deformed papyrus. After following the curved layers in the scan, the researchers They virtually flatten the scrolls and explore them using AI advanced that has been trained to find the ink on the page. The technology was created by computer science professor Brent Seales at the University of Kentucky.

The Greek word deciphered is πορφύρας, meaning “purple”, a term that had not yet been found in the open Herculaneum scrolls. As discussed in this Nature study on Farritor’s discovery, purple dye was highly sought after in ancient Rome and was made from the glands of sea snails, so the term could refer to the color purple, to the tunics, to the range of people who could afford the dye or even to mollusks.

But the important thing here is not the word itself, but rather that thanks to this technique almost anything could be read. For example, to decipher hundreds of texts from the only intact library that has survived from Greco-Roman antiquity. “The advance potentially gives us the possibility of recovering the text of a complete scroll, including the title and author, so that the works can be identified and dated,” said the University of Naples.

Imagen: Vesuvius Challenge

