The hybrid 911 will not be a new variant in the already very extensive range.

If you look at the Porsche range, you will see that electrification has also struck there. Of course there are the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo. There are also PHEV (e-Hybrid) variants of the Panamera and Cayenne. The Boxster and Cayman will have an electric successor and the new Macan will also be an EV.

That leaves the 911. Porsche has never made it a secret that the 911 will be the last model they will make electric. And hopefully they will then mount the batteries behind the rear axle for the better pendulum effect.

But before an electric 911 comes, Porsche is introducing a hybrid 911. Now the idea of ​​a hybrid Porsche 911 is not new. Back in 2010, Porsche raced a hybrid 911 at the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring. It did not lead to a production model. But one is coming. Frank Moser (chief of the 718 and 911) confirms this to the American Motor Trend.

Hybrid 911

Unlike the 997, the 992 (which is actually a basic 991) has always taken into account a hybrid version. The current 992 won’t get it. This series will soon receive a facelift.

The regular models will be introduced first, followed by the Turbo, GTS and GT models. The hybrid 911 will be available around 2025.

The new hybrid 911 will truly be a performance model. So the hybrid technology is mainly present to ensure that the car in question goes faster. It will also not be its own model, like the Panamera e-Hybrid for example. The hybrid technology is applied to a variant that already exists.

Keep weight within limits

To save weight, it will not be a PHEV, but a regular HEV. Our guess is that the 911 Turbo will use the new technology. The same unit can be used in the 911 Turbo S as well as in the GT2 RS. Autocar reports that this engine will be installed in the GT2 RS. That makes sense, because the GT2 RS has always had a (boosted) Turbo engine.

The main issue is weight. The goal for Porsche is to ensure that the hybrid addition is not too heavy. That is also the reason that it will not be a PHEV with a heavy battery. Porsche is committed to ensuring that the complete electric unit (motor, battery and other accessories) does not weigh more than 100 kg.

For us in the Netherlands, a hybrid 911 cannot come soon enough. With us you pay quite a lot extra in BPM fines. Without electrification, cars will become more and more expensive. Just look at the Macan, which now costs 118,000 euros, while a hybrid Cayenne is a few thousand euros cheaper.

