A blockade of Gaza will only bring about a humanitarian disaster. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres asked all conflicting parties to respect international humanitarian law.

He said he was distressed by Israel’s push to implement a complete blockade of Gaza.

“I am deeply depressed by today’s announcement that Israel will begin a total siege of the Gaza Strip – no one will be allowed in, no electricity, food or fuel,” said Guterres, reported by Al Jazeera.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza was dire before these hostilities. Now things are only going to get worse exponentially.”

The UN chief also placed the current violence in the context of the wider conflict, and said that recent developments did not occur “in a vacuum”.

“The reality is that this arises from a protracted conflict with 56 years of occupation and no political end in sight. “It is time to end the vicious cycle of bloodshed, hatred and polarization,” Guterres said.

Meanwhile, since the Israeli military launched its attack on the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning, nearly 100 Palestinian children have been killed. This was stated by Defense for Children International (DCI) Palestine.

At least 91 Palestinian children in Gaza have been killed by Israeli airstrikes, and Israeli forces have shot and killed five Palestinian boys in the occupied West Bank.