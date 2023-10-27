loading…

US troops were sent to Israel to help fight Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – About 900 more US troops have arrived in the Middle East or are heading there to beef up air defenses for US personnel amid increasing attacks by Iran-affiliated groups.

“As tensions rise over the Israel-Hamas war, US and coalition forces have been attacked at least 12 times in Iraq and four times in Syria in the past week,” Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters.

A total of 21 US troops suffered minor injuries, most of them traumatic brain injuries.

The United States has sent warships and warplanes to the region since the conflict erupted on October 7, including two aircraft carriers, to try to deter Iran and Iran-backed groups. The number of troops added to the region reached thousands.

Ryder said US troops were again targeted Thursday morning in Iraq but the attack failed.

“I’m not going to give you any more specific information regarding the specific groups that have claimed responsibility (for attacks on US personnel), other than to say that we know that these groups are affiliated with Iran,” Ryder said.

Reuters reported this week that the US military was taking new steps to protect its troops in the Middle East during an increase in attacks allegedly carried out by Iran-backed groups, and opened the possibility of evacuating military families if necessary.

The steps include increasing US military patrols, limiting access to base facilities and increasing intelligence gathering, including through drones and other surveillance operations.

The US is also increasing monitoring from guard towers at its military facilities, enhancing security at base access points and stepping up operations to counter the potential influx of drones, rockets and missiles.