Do you have trouble remembering the name of someone you just met? Or do you forget where you left your keys? Memory is an extraordinary faculty of the brain that allows you to store and remember information essential for your life. However, sometimes, you may find yourself in the situation of forgetting everyday things.

If you’re wondering why this happens, the answer lies in the complex relationship between attention, distraction, and your stage of life. It should be noted that As you take on more responsibilities, your memory may sufferthis means that human attention is a finite resource, that is, you cannot process all the information around you simultaneously.

In stead of, the mind carefully selects which data it will retain and which will fade into oblivion. This selection process can lead to the loss of important details in the midst of a constant flow of information.

Jason Krellman, associate professor of neuropsychology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, United States, says the multiple demands of everyday life can deplete mental resources, resulting in memory lapses.

It is for this reason that science has shared a series of tips and tricks that you can adopt in your life to improve your memory, but above all the ability to retain things more effectively and easily.

Discover a new hobby

Hobbies that involve repetitive tasks, such as gardening, pottery, or knitting, can have a positive impact on your memory. These motor activities help release mental resources and at the same time they can improve information retention.

One study found that older adults who participated in gardening had significantly higher levels of brain nerve growth factors. It contributes to better cognition and memory, so you should explore other motor activities to have important benefits.

Write by hand

Depositphotos

While technology provides the convenience of taking notes on electronic devices, writing by hand is still an effective technique to improve your memory.

Recent studies support this idea, where researchers compared people’s ability to remember vocabulary terms they had learned by writing by hand with pencil and ink. Handwriting with a digital tablet and pen, or typing on a keyboard.

The conclusion was that the physical movements involved in handwriting contributed significantly to better memorization of the words.

This way, handwriting allows you to involve your senses and mind more in the learning process, which improves information retention. Additionally, this practice can help you stay organized, as well as remember your tasks and lists more effectively.

Test your mind with games and puzzles

A good habit to strengthen your mind and memory is to practice crossword puzzles regularly. This is stated by Harvard University, which has found cognitive benefits similar to those of a memory drug in this recreational activity.

Other options that can also stimulate your brain are riddles, as well as word games. It should be noted that no matter the level of difficulty or the duration, the important thing is to keep your mind in shape and attentive to the fundamental details of your daily life.

Improve your memory with mnemonic techniques

Another scientifically supported way to improve your memory is to use mnemonic tricks, which consist of creating associations between the information you want to remember and simpler or more familiar elements.

For example, if you have to buy apples, strawberries, and milk, you can imagine a scene where the apples fall on the strawberries and crush them, and then the milk spills over everything. In this way, creating a visual and auditory image will help you remember the three products easily.

Mnemonic methods allow you to simplify information and store it in your brain in a more organized way.. This way, you will be able to better remember what you need to know for your daily life.

Help others by volunteering

Thomson Reuters

One way to enrich your life and your mind is volunteering. By dedicating your time and skills to social causes, you not only contribute to the well-being of other people, but you also strengthen your memory, but above all your cognitive ability.

According to a study in New Zealand in 2021, people who volunteered at least once a month showed better working memory and greater social and mental activity than those who do not.

Organize your home

The loss of objects is a common problem that affects many people in their daily lives. To solve it, you must follow a simple rule: everything in its place. This way, when you need something, you will know where to look for it and you will find it easily.

For example, if the remote control always slips out of your hands, choose a fixed place to leave it, such as a box or a shelf near the couch. You can do the same with your cell phone, your wallet, your keys or any other object that you usually lose.

Find a logical and comfortable place for everything. This habit will not only help you keep your things organized, but will also make you feel calmer and more relaxed. By avoiding the stress of looking for what you can’t find, you will improve your memory and concentration.

Pay attention

To better remember what you learn, it is essential that you pay attention. When you get distracted, you tend to forget things more easily. It is for this reason that you must focus and dedicate all your attention to what you want to memorize.

This was confirmed by a 2018 study, where it was revealed that attention strengthens your memory by reducing neural activity in an area of ​​your brain before learning something new. In this way, you can encode information more effectively in your memory.

If you have memory problems, remember that doing several things at once can be counterproductive. The best thing is that you practice monotasking and give each thing the importance it has. You will see how your memory improves significantly.

do exercise

DepositPhotos

Physical activity benefits the brain in several ways, including increasing blood flow that nourishes it. According to the Mayo Clinic, getting at least 150 minutes of exercise per week can preserve brain health as well as memory over the years.

In addition, walking has a positive effect on mood and attention. By getting outdoors, you can release stress and anxiety that affect your ability to remember. Thus, walking offers a double advantage in improving your memory.

Control your anxiety

Anxiety is an intense emotion that can significantly influence memory.. When you feel anxious, your mind is filled with negative and repetitive thoughts that easily distract you and, therefore, prevent you from concentrating.

Likewise, this condition consumes your cognitive resources, which alters your brain’s ability to store and retrieve information.

In this sense, to keep your mind calm, but above all focused, it is important to learn stress and anxiety management techniques, all in order to improve your ability to remember essential aspects.

By reducing the interference of anxiety, you will be able to pay more attention to your daily tasks and the information you want to retain.