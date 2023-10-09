Do you think you know the legendary Aragorn from The Lord of the Rings well? You will be surprised to discover the secrets that the movies left out

Come on, don’t tell me you haven’t fallen in love with Aragorn, that guy with long hair, penetrating eyes and who ends up being the king of all the action in The Lord of the rings. Yes, the same one that Viggo Mortensen nailed on the big screen. But what you may not know is that the version he sees in the movies is like the tip of the iceberg; There’s so much more beneath the surface that we can’t even scratch. Do you want to get fully into the ins and outs of the most enigmatic character in Middle Earth? Well, keep reading.

Let’s stop the chatter and dive into nine brutal facts about Aragorn that the movies had no place to show you. Because the future king of Gondor had a life that not even the craziest screenwriters could invent.

Tolkien himself was baffled by Aragorn

Let’s start with a bombshell: when the author first wrote about this mythical character, he didn’t even know who this character was. The guy appeared as a complete mystery in ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’. Did you know that Tolkien initially wrote him as a wandering hobbit named Trotter? That’s right, the great king of Middle Earth was going to wear wooden clogs. Crazy.

Elrond: More than a father-in-law, a father

On the big screen, the relationship with Elrond is a bit strained. But if you scratch a little, you’ll discover that Elrond played a vital role in Aragorn’s childhood. This serious-looking elf was practically her adoptive father, especially since Aragorn’s biological father, Arathorn, spanked her when he was only two years old. So, from the start, the family plot was already worthy of a soap opera.

Intricate relationships and family distances

Let’s talk about relationships, but don’t make it awkward. Aragorn, Arwen and Elrond are connected by the line of the kings of Númenor. So yes, Elrond is actually Aragorn’s uncle and Arwen is his cousin., although separated by a lot of generations. The family story is enough for a miniseries, isn’t it?

Beards? Not here, friend

Now, this is going to make you laugh: the Númenorians could not grow beards. So forget about Viggo Mortensen’s manly appearance, because he should have a face smoother than a baby. And not only him, but Pharazôn’s appearance in the series would also be totally different.

Pre-‘Ring’ Adventures

Do you remember Théoden and Denethor in the movies? Well it turns out that Aragorn had crossed paths with them long before.. He served in Rohan under King Thengel, and was an aide to Ecthelion II of Gondor, Denethor’s father. All this under a pseudonym, of course, to maintain his secret identity.

The Journey to Mordor that we did not see

This guy was more mysterious than an episode of ‘The X-Files’. After leaving Gondor, he headed straight towards Mordor. We don’t know what happened there, but the fact that she headed to the Shadow Mountains could make for his own movie.

Capturing Gollum

Gandalf and Aragorn began the search for Gollum, but it was Aragorn who finally captured him. He followed cold trails for years until he found it. We are talking about a first-class tracker, nothing to do with your GPS.

Real love with conditions

And to top it off, his marriage to Arwen had a peculiar condition: They would only marry if he became king. It seems that not even love is free from politics in Middle Earth.

Not everything was happiness

Despite having achieved the throne and the love of his life, He didn’t live a typical ‘and they lived happily ever after’. He died at the age of 210, after reigning for more than 100 years, but saying goodbye to him was anything but simple. Even in his last days, he had to deal with political conflicts and tensions. Also, a curious fact about the kings of Numenor is that they can “decide” when to die, as a kind of blessing from Illuvatar. This man lived a life full of nuances, and that is what makes him so unforgettable.