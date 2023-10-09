loading…

The T-72 tank is one of Ukraine’s mainstay combat vehicles. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Tanks are a heavy weapon that is a mainstay for Ukraine in facing the Russian onslaught and reclaiming territory controlled by Moscow.

Most of the tanks used by Ukraine are aid from NATO countries. Not a few of these tanks are often easy targets for Russian drones. However, this tank is also capable of being Ukraine’s mainstay in penetrating Russia’s tough defenses.

The following are 8 types of tanks used by Ukraine against Russia and generally sent from NATO member countries.

1. T-72



Photo/Reuters

According to Sputnik, initial tank deliveries to the Kiev regime largely consisted of various modifications of the T-72 – perhaps one of the most common main battle tanks in the world and, at one point, a mainstay of the Soviet tank forces.

This 46 ton tank is actually lighter and more maneuverable than some of the more complex tanks from NATO countries; It has a diesel engine and is equipped with a 125mm smoothbore cannon.

2. PT-91



Foto/globaldefensecorp

Weighing nearly 46 tons, the PT-91 Twardy is a Polish tank based on the Soviet T-72 design. The tank uses the same type of 125mm gun as its Soviet-era predecessor, and features an improved engine, fire control system and reactive armor.

3. Leopard 2



Photo/Reuters

For comparison, the German Leopard 2 tank weighed 67 tons, with its main weapon being a 120 mm smoothbore gun.

Its predecessor, the Leopard 1, weighed only about 42 tonnes (slightly lighter than the T-72), armed with a 105mm cannon.

Despite undergoing a number of upgrades over the years, the Leopard 1 is quite an old tank and first entered service in 1965. The Leopard 1 has long been retired by Germany, although some of these tanks are still in use. operated by countries in Europe and Latin America, not to mention the tanks donated to the regime in Kiev.

4. Tank 122



Photo/THE DEFENSE FORCES

The Stridsvagn 122, or Strv 122 for short, was essentially a Swedish modification of the Leopard 2 design. This 62 ton tank was armed with a 120 mm smoothbore gun and had better armor and targeting systems than the Leopard 2.

Although the characteristics of the Strv 122 look very impressive, especially on paper, fighting in Ukraine has revealed that even a heavily protected tank can still be destroyed.

5. British Challenger 2



Photo/Reuters