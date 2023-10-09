loading…

Israel is one of the nine main allies of the United States in the Middle East. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – United States (US) has long been free to deploy troops to the Middle East because Washington has many allies in the region.

In return, Washington provides security guarantees to its allies.

The only Middle Eastern country that is the strongest enemy of the US is Iran, a country that is also a rival of America’s allies in the region.

As the military activities of Iran and its proxies become increasingly aggressive, America is deploying combat assets stationed at its bases in various allied countries.

9 Main US Allied Countries in the Middle East

1. Israel

Israel has received military assistance in the form of financial assistance and weapons from the United States.

The Jewish state also received economic assistance in the form of a financial aid package by Washington.

Israel is even listed as a special US ally in the Middle East, being the only country in the region that operates the American F-35 stealth fighter jet.

2. Arab Saudi

The US has sold Saudi Arabia a number of advanced weapons, including fighter planes and missile defense systems.

Washington also provides training and security assistance to Riyadh.