The Israeli army is still postponing its land invasion of Gaza because it is considering many things. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel vows to eliminate Hamas in a relentless onslaught on the Gaza Strip. But there is no clear final plan, and no clear plan for how to govern the ravaged Palestinian enclave, even if they win on the battlefield.

According to eight regional and Western officials, codenamed “Operation Iron Sword”, this military campaign will be unmatched in its ferocity and unlike anything Israel has carried out in Gaza in the past.

Israel has deployed 360,000 reservists and bombarded the small enclave relentlessly following a Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7, which killed around 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

The following are 9 factors that influenced Israel in delaying its land invasion of Gaza.

1. Always listen to US advice



Israel’s immediate strategy, said three regional officials familiar with discussions between the US and Middle Eastern leaders, is to destroy Gaza’s infrastructure, even at the cost of high civilian casualties, push the enclave’s residents towards the Egyptian border and go after Hamas by blowing up its labyrinth of underground tunnels. which the group built to carry out its operations.

But Israeli officials say they do not have a clear picture of what the post-war future will look like.

Some aides to US President Joe Biden are concerned that while Israel may be drawing up effective plans to inflict long-term damage on Hamas, it has not yet formulated an exit strategy, a source in Washington familiar with the matter said.

A visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Israel last week emphasized the need to focus on post-war Gaza plans, the source added.

2. Israel Doesn’t Have a Thoughtful Plan



Arab officials are also concerned that Israel has not laid out clear plans for the future of the enclave, which has been controlled by Hamas since 2006 and is home to 2.3 million people.

“Israel has no final goal for Gaza. Their strategy is to drop thousands of bombs, destroy them all and get in, but then what? They had no exit strategy for the next day,” said one regional security source.

The Israeli invasion has not yet begun, but Gaza authorities say 3,500 Palestinians have been killed by the aerial bombardment, about a third of them children – a higher death toll than in previous conflicts between Hamas and Israel.

3. Pay attention to long-term effects



