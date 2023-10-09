It is normal to always talk about the great successes of the main companies in the sector, but as is logical, there are also blunders.

On this occasion, it is time to highlight 9 devices that were sold as the future of technology, but ended up completely failing and even put the continuity of many companies at risk.

From Nintendo’s Virtual Boy, which did not reach one million units sold in its 4 years on the market, to Apple’s butterfly keyboards, which the Cupertino firm introduced in all devices, even though the scissor keyboard worked — and it continues to work—of scandal.

Let’s go there.

Nintendo Virtual Boy

In July 1995, Nintendo launched the Virtual Boy, a machine that was sold as the future because it was capable of displaying stereoscopic graphics as a kind of virtual reality.

They may have been ahead of their time, but the games were little more than red and black nightmares, with very bad graphics and gameplay more typical of a traditional controller.

The Virtual Boy did not reach one million units in its 4 years of life and is considered the biggest hardware failure in Nintendo’s history.

HD-DVD

DVD was an absolute success throughout the world, so when HD-DVD began to be sold in 2006, no one expected such a resounding failure.

What’s more, in addition to selling HD-DVD players, Microsoft’s Xbox 360 was also sold with a reader with this technology.

What happened? Sony launched Blu-ray on January 4, 2008 and integrated it into the PS3, which in addition to being able to play video games, of course, also allowed playing movies in that format.

A little over a month later, Toshiba stopped its efforts with HD-DVD and was forgotten, while Blu-ray became the multimedia format of the future.

Project ARA

Without a doubt, one of the most fascinating projects of recent years, but which It failed miserably despite its good and more than interesting ideas.

The idea of ​​Project Ara allowed a mobile to be built in pieces, as if it were a computer, something that would surely have extended the useful life of the device.

Your problem? The pace at which the project progressed was very slow and had many limitations, something that did not completely fit with the initial idea of ​​the whole.

Kinect

The rise of the Wii, Nintendo’s best-selling console in history, led Microsoft to follow suit with a product they thought was absolutely revolutionary: Kinect.

It was a device that was intended to get people off the couch to play, since Kinect detected users’ body movements and reflected them on the screen.

Now, neither the games nor the technology caught on with the public and everything they promised fell on deaf ears. When Microsoft realized the error it was too late and PS4 became the usual console in living rooms around the world.

3d printers

The device still has its market, that is undeniable, but it never reached the general public.

The reason? Despite his virtues, he had key limitations: materials for production, manufacturing speed and a very high cost for what can really be done at home.

Currently, these machines are located in hospitals or stores, but it is not common to see them in homes, since their domestic use is very limited.

Amazon Fire Phone

In 2014, Amazon put the Fire Phone on sale, a device that promised to completely change the way products were purchased. Yes, it had the American giant and the entire Amazon infrastructure behind it, but it didn’t work at all.

Possibly, not because of the idea behind it, but because the smartphone was frankly strange: a front camera that had very few practical applications, a set that lagged behind the competition and a somewhat high price for its time: $649.

FireFly, the technology behind the device, allowed it to recognize objects, music, images or videos and display the product in question on the screen so that it could be purchased. Yes, it is similar to Google Lens, but the idea did not convince.

Google Glass

A device that allowed you to break the rules of the game, but that did not last even 2 years on the market: They went on sale in 2013 and were withdrawn in 2015.

The reason for its failure was people’s concerns about their privacy, a very difficult to use interface and, possibly, a price that was too high: $1,500.

Apple Butterfly Keyboards

When they presented this keyboard, Apple was clear that it was going to be a revolution, so much so that it gradually included the butterfly keyboard in all its devices.

The problem? They failed much more than necessary and even the most staunch fans of the Cupertino firm criticized the keyboard problems, since many keys stopped working for no apparent reason.

Apple accepted defeat by launching a free repair program and, In 2009, it put an end to the butterfly keyboard with the MacBook Pro, which returned to the classic scissor keyboard.

The most striking thing is that the MacBook keyboards were already very good, so Apple must have had compelling reasons to make the change. The morale? If something works, don’t touch it.

Wii U

After the enormous success of the Wii, it was clear that Nintendo’s next console was aiming to be a bomb, but it was an absolute failure.

The reasons are very varied: the naming, since many people thought that it simply added a screen control and the price was not justified, the distrust of third-party developers or the poor management of the launch titles.

The most striking thing is that the final catalog, when Nintendo discontinued the console in 2017 – it only lasted 5 years – was simply superb. What’s more, the vast majority of Wii U titles have ended up coming out on Nintendo Switchcomo The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8, Pikmin 3, Super Mario 3D World o muchos otros.