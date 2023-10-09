The Star Wars film directed by Dave Filoni will culminate the entire Mandalorian Era. And there are 9 narrative aspects of Ahsoka that will be there.

There are 9 details about Ahsoka that will be in Dave Filoni’s movie. (We warn of spoilers related to the series finale) The series finale of Star Wars has offered an exciting conclusion that paves the way for the next of the Mandalorian Era. The television series on Disney+ has left many plot threads untied in the final episode of the first season. From the power that Baylan Skoll seeks in Peridea and relates to the gods of Mortis to the protagonists being stranded in a galaxy far, far away from the main one. Having these plot threads open creates possibilities for the near future of Star Wars to see them through. Especially on the big screen.

1) The stormtroopers… Now zombies!

The Nightsisters revive Thrawn’s Night Troops with a simple order. That’s what gives you the ability to ask them for that favor again in the future. This could make them a serious threat to the expected heroes of Dave Filoni’s film., like Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze. Especially if we take into account that Ahsoka, Sabine and Ezra had some difficulties in defeating these zombie stormtroopers. Now that there are crates full of what are assumed to be fallen Nightsisters, Thrawn could be creating an even larger army of undead for the future.

2) Grand Admiral Thrawn’s base in Dave Filoni’s film

Disney+

Not only has Thrawn brought the Great Mothers back to the Star Wars galaxy, but he’s also turning the Nightsisters’ homeworld of Dathomir into their base. A base that will have a lot of importance in the story of Dave Filoni. This maintains the pattern of Imperial Remnants scattering across the darkest shadows of the galaxy. It will also allow her allies to have a deeper connection to a strong source of their magic, as they herald what will likely become a new era of Witches.. The villainous Ahsoka’s close ties to this town and this planet will undoubtedly provide her with many allies in the next galactic conflict.

3) Ahsoka and Sabine must return home

Now that Thrawn has returned to the Star Wars galaxy and left the two Jedi literally stranded in their stardust, Ahsoka and Sabine are stranded on Peridea with no way to get home.. They’ll have to find another way to travel between galaxies if they plan to return home and help with the threat that Thrawn poses. Once again, time is against them. Despite this, the Togruta comforts Sabine by assuring her that they are exactly where they need to be. Which could mean they could play an influential role in Dave Filoni’s film, even from a distance. Or perhaps there will be a second season before the film premieres in theaters.

4) Return of the lost Jedi

Disney+

The expected Ezra’s reunion with Hera is more than just an emotional moment for Star Wars Rebels viewers. Rather, it now becomes an opportunity for the New Republic part of this Dave Filoni story to grow into the future of Star Wars. Especially after Hera received doubts from the senate in Ahsoka about whether Ezra was still alive. The Jedi is able to update Hera on the events of her exile. But he can also detail the true threat Thrawn poses to the New Republic. Ezra Bridger is living proof that Thrawn is back. And that intergalactic travel is possible again.

5) Sabine’s Jedi potential according to Dave Filoni

At last, Sabine has wielded the Force in Dave Filoni’s series finale. And both things have saved his life. Now that she is no longer holding back, Sabine will be able to realize her full Jedi potential, officially making her the next Mandalorian Jedi. Being stranded on Peridea with Ahsoka will also give her plenty of time to practice, which will strengthen her skills for when the Age of Mandalorian movie arrives. A film that could end up being titled “Heir to the Empire.”

6) The gods of Mortis on Ahsoka

Disney+

The mystery of Baylan Skoll’s secret mission has finally begun to be revealed, as Ahsoka’s ending reveals that it was the gods of Mortis who called him. More specifically, the Father. These gods could become an influential part of the galaxy’s future, especially now that the Morai convor has entered the picture. Being the living embodiment of the Daughter, she could fit perfectly into any plans Baylan might have, designs that could bring them all back home.

7) The loyalty of Grand Admiral Thrawn

Thrawn has stated in Ahsoka’s ending that his efforts and those of his allies are for the Empire, using the phrase often used by Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. “Long live the Empire,” he said. This means that his true loyalty lies with the fallen Empire. Although as Thrawn’s designs for the galaxy unfold, that could change. Maybe in the Dave Filoni movie? Morgan Elsbeth was determined to inform Thrawn that his Night Troopers were sacrificing themselves for him rather than the Empire, although she attempted to downplay that reality.

8) Another way to travel to Peridea from the prism of Dave Filoni

Disney+

The Great Mothers knew of Mother Talzin, who was a fairly recent part of the Nightsisters’ history. This implies that his exile to Peridea may have been more recent than previously thought.. And it also implies that there is another way to get to Peridea other than hyperspace rings and purrgil space whales. If Ahsoka and Sabine can somehow access this knowledge, then it could become their key to escaping the planet in season two and returning to the galaxy just in time to help the heroes of Dave Filoni’s film.

9) Ahsoka’s intergalactic travels

Since Thrawn has managed to return to the Star Wars galaxy, intergalactic travel has become possible again. This reopening of the intergalactic hyperspace lanes could greatly affect the future of the galaxy, as other species in that galaxy could pick up on the recent activity of these lanes and head to the Star Wars galaxy. It could also open up the possibility of ancient species, like the Zeffo, repopulating the galaxy. Of course, Ahsoka has laid an extraordinarily powerful foundation for Dave Filoni’s film.

It remains to be seen how Dave Filoni will manage all these elements in The Mandalorian movie. It is evident that the Ahsoka series has served as a bridge and link between stories. It has allowed Grand Admiral Thrawn to position himself as the great villain of the Mandalorian Era. And it also opens the door for us to have a quite brutal movie, in the purest style of Avengers: Endgame.