There are 9 countries with the highest levels of inbreeding in the world. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Inbreeding refers to a situation where individuals who are closely related to each other, such as siblings or cousins) breed and produce offspring.

Inbreeding can occur between humans and animals.

Inbreeding is rare in most developed countries, but makes a statistically relevant contribution to the total number of births in certain developing countries.

The practice of marriage between close relatives—usually cousins—is known as “consanguineous marriage.”

Although rare in modern America and Europe, inbreeding is very common in North Africa and the Middle East, where it is a traditional and respected aspect of many local cultures.

In many countries, consanguineous marriages and inbreeding are considered illegal. Sexual relations between blood partners are usually referred to as incest.

9 Countries with the Highest Rates of Inbreeding

Although there is rarely accurate data per country, countries in the Middle East, North Africa and parts of West Asia have the highest levels of inbreeding in the world.

The following are 9 countries with the highest levels of inbreeding, as quoted from World Population Review data:

1. Burkina Faso: More than 50%

2. Pakistan: Over 50%

3. Qatar: Over 50%

4. Afghanistan: 40-49%

5. Bahrain: 40-49%

6. Jordan: 40-49%

7. Mauritania: 40-49%

8. Sudan: 40-49%

