Ethnic Armenian soldiers fire artillery while fighting against Azerbaijani troops in Nagorno-Karabakh, 29 September 2020. Photo/Armenian Ministry of Defense/REUTERS

BAKU – The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a conflict that has been going on for years.

This conflict was triggered by a dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is an area inhabited by a majority of ethnic Armenians, but administratively is part of Azerbaijan.

In this conflict, there are several countries involved directly or indirectly.

The countries directly involved in this conflict are Armenia and Azerbaijan. These two countries are fighting each other over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Apart from Armenia and Azerbaijan, there are several countries indirectly involved in this conflict. These countries include:

1. Russia

Russia is a country that has great influence in the Caucasus region. Russia has close ties with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Moscow has acted as a mediator in several conflicts between the two countries. Russia has also provided military and financial assistance to Armenia.

2. Turki

Türkiye is a country that has close relations with Azerbaijan. Türkiye has supported Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenia.

Türkiye has provided military and financial assistance to Azerbaijan.

3. Iran

Iran is a country that has borders with Armenia and Azerbaijan. Iran has attempted to mediate the conflict between the two countries.