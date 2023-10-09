Suara.com – Bathing is one of the activities to maintain body cleanliness. By bathing, everyone’s appearance becomes fresher and more fragrant. However, bathing is not important for some Indonesian artists.

A number of artists even admitted that they were lazy about bathing, one of them was singer Vidi Aldiano, who recently changed his stage name to VIDI.

What is the reason why a number of artists are lazy about showering? Check out the full review below.

1. Vidi Aldiano

Vidi Aldiano (Instagram)

Vidi Aldiano admits that he is lazy on the pretext that dermatologists allow him to only shower twice a week, and feels that he doesn’t have body odor. The case of Vidi Aldiano being lazy about bathing has even become the subject of the most frequent arguments in his household with Sheila Dara since January 2022.

2. Anya Geraldine

Portrait of Anya Geraldine (Instagram/@anyageraldine)

Anya Geraldine admits that she has a habit of bathing once a week because she is always in an air-conditioned room so her body doesn’t sweat. However, in the last year, Anya has showered at least once a day because she exercises regularly.

3. Tasya Farasya

Beauty vlogger Tasya Farasya (Instagram/tasyafarasya)

Feeling that her skin was getting drier because of bathing, Tasya Farasya decided to take a shower once before going to bed at night. Tasya Farasya showers at night to remove the dirt on her body from a day of activities.

4. Given

Portrait of artist Donita (instagram.com/donitabhubiy)

Different from the reasons given by previous artists, Donita is lazy about bathing if she has to use cold water. It turned out that Donita’s skin would get blue bruises if she took a cold shower. Therefore, Adi Nugroho’s wife had to bathe using warm water and a kiwi and strawberry scrub.

5. Dreams

Quote Quote. (Instagram)

Even though her skin is not as sensitive as Donita’s, Cita Citata, who now uses the stage name Cita Rahayu, always bathes in warm water. Cita Citata’s habit of being lazy about bathing and having to use warm water has been going on since she was a child.

6. Nagita Slavina

Portrait of Nagita Slavina in Spain. (Instagram/raffinagita1717)

Who would have thought that Nagita Slavina, who is widely admired for her beauty, was also lazy about bathing. Raffi Ahmad’s wife has started to feel lazy about getting up early and showering since becoming pregnant with Rayyanza.

7. Nikita Willy

Nikita Willy (Instagram/@nikitawillyofficial94)

Likewise, Nikita Willy admitted that she was lazy about bathing when she was pregnant with Baby Izz. So lazy, Nikita Willy once didn’t shower for two days!

8. In place

Mahalini Raharja (Instagram/@mahaliniraharja)

Mahalini also admitted that she rarely takes a shower. For Rizky Febian’s fiance, it is enough to shower once a day if you don’t go outside the house all day.

9. Jenita Janet

Jenita Janet (Instagram/@jenitajanet)

Likewise, Jenita Janet admitted that she only showers when she goes out of the house. Jenita Janet apparently is too lazy to shower because her skin is sensitive. Even though she doesn’t shower, Jenita Janet still smells good, according to her husband Danu Sofwan!

That’s a list of artists who are lazy about bathing for their own reasons. Who rarely showers? Come on, admit it!

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi