The first Intercontinental GT Challenge Champions could be crowned this weekend at the Indianapolis 8 Hours, the fourth round of the 2023 season.

Of the 22 cars entered, 13 are entitled to score points: BMW, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche have nominated four official representatives, two of which are also eligible for the Independent Cup, while a third car will complete the field by entering the GT World Challenge ranking America.

Who could already celebrate at the weekend? BMW and Jonathan Hui have the chance to capture their respective Constructors’ and Independent Cup crowns, where Craft-Bamboo, Mercedes-AMG, Raffaele Marciello, Daniel Morad and reigning IGTC Champion Daniel Juncadella won 12 months does. But the overall drivers’ classification cannot be officially decided in Indy, despite Jules Gounon leading by 15 points over Luca Stolz and Philipp Eng and another five over Augusto Farfus and Maxime Martin.

The French-Andorran could knock out all four by winning or even finishing fourth. However, his result would be equaled by his crewmate Marciello, who starts with 19 points behind him, six less than those available given that the Gulf 12 Hours on 10 December is still missing.

The pair also share a Mercedes-AMG in GTWC Europe and took the Endurance Cup title together in Barcelona last weekend. However, depending on the results in Indy, they will become rivals in the Intercontinental championship if they split the race in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, BMW, with a nine-point lead in the constructors’ standings, has a mathematical chance of winning the title in Indianapolis. He will need a 44-point lead – only achievable if one of his names wins – if he wants to celebrate with a round to spare.

Kenny Habul’s retirement from the series means three drivers are battling for Independent Cup honors this weekend. Only the aforementioned Hui of Sky Tempesta can clinch the championship before Abu Dhabi, as he currently has a 13-point lead over Stephen Grove, while Antares Au – who achieved the maximum 25 points at the 24 Hours of Spa – starts five further back positions.

If both retire, Hui will only need to finish the race to be crowned Champion, as well as the winner of his second title in less than a week, as last weekend he took the Bronze Cup crown in GTWC Europe alongside Chris Froggatt and Eddie Cheever . The same lineup appears in Indy, albeit at the wheel of a Ferrari rather than a McLaren.

BMW: 3 M4 in PRO, and in PRO-AM

The previous-generation M6 GT3 won the Indianapolis 8 Hours in 2020, while the current M4 GT3 took the last two IGTC victories, at Kyalami and Spa respectively. These results catapulted BMW to the top of the constructors’ championship with two races still to be played.

Now its two PRO drivers, both fielded by the WRT factory team, have the potential to further extend their winning streak and championship lead. Eng won at Spa alongside Nick Yelloly and Marco Wittmann, but sits alone at the top of the IGTC standings after finishing second in South Africa with Dries Vanthoor and Sheldon Van Der Linde.

However, with their chances of winning the championship effectively ended with their retirement in Belgium, who better to challenge the Austrian than two of the world’s fastest GT drivers?

Farfus’ 2020 title was largely due to his victory at Indy with BMW, and the Brazilian could yet become the first two-time IGTC Champion. He and Martin’s 20-point deficit, however, means they must beat Gounon to have a realistic hope of challenging for the crown in Abu Dhabi. They are joined by Charles Weerts, winner at Kyalami with Vanthoor and Van der Linde earlier in the year.

Each manufacturer can include three PRO drivers in its four-car IGTC contingent, and BMW took this opportunity by naming the GTWC America protagonists, who took PRO-AM at the same event last year. It is therefore expected that Chandler Hull and the official drivers Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley can be great protagonists.

ST Racing, whose PRO-AM crew pairs Samantha Tan and Jake Walker with young American BMW ace Neil Verhagen, rounds out the list of BMW IGTC nominees.

#32 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Sheldon Van Der Linde, Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts

MERCEDES: due AMG GT3 in PRO e due in PRO-AM

Mercedes has two PRO entries managed by GruppeM and Craft-Bamboo, optimizing its chances of maintaining the lead of the drivers’ championship and maximum points for the constructors. Gounon and Stolz shared victory at Bathurst in February but were split at both Kyalami and Spa.

However, they are still the two best-placed Mercedes-AMG representatives and therefore remain separated at the penultimate round, where two world-class lineups are joined by a pair of PRO-AMs. Marciello is fifth in the IGTC standings, but joins Gounon – for now – along with Maximilian Goetz, who also races for Craft-Bamboo in GTWC Asia.

Juncadella, however, hopes to repeat the victory of the 8 Hours 2022 now paired with Stolz and Maro Engel. Only the two best-placed cars of each brand will obtain points for the manufacturers and, in the event of failure of one of the official Mercedes-AMG cars, the company will also be able to count on the PRO-AM sector.

George Kurtz and Colin Braun of CrowdStrike by Riley are mainly focused on winning the national title but, with the support of Nolan Siegel, they should also be protagonists in the IGTC drivers championship. The same goes for Jeff Burton and Corey Lewis, who are joined by Mercedes-AMG driver Philip Ellis in the #91 DXDT car.

#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello

PORSCHE: due 911 in PRO e in PRO-AM

Unlike its IGTC rivals, Porsche’s two PRO entries are run by US teams and GTWC America regulars, while PRO-AM’s entries both come from further afield.

Wright Motorsports is no stranger to international participation, having previously raced at Laguna Seca and Indianapolis. Also featured in their 911 GT3-R is Jan Heylen, one of the fastest professionals in GTWC America.

MDK Motorsport has also participated in an IGTC race before, but at last year’s Gulf 12 Hours, where it fielded a Ferrari. His participation is characterized by the official talent Matteo Cairoli.

Porsche’s other entries are in PRO-AM and Independent Cup. Grove Racing’s 911 stars Earl Bamber, who knows Porsches better than anyone, shared with father-son duo Stephen and Brenton Grove. Huber Motorsport is also present with a 992 for Au, Alfred Renauer and the young Laurin Heinrich. The latter, who now competes in the DTM and GTWC Europe, took the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany title with Huber last season.

#4 Grove Racing Porsche 911 GT3R: Stephen Grove, Brenton Grove, Anton De Pasquale

THE PROGRAM

Wednesday 4 October

Test 1: 16;30 – 18;00

Test 2: 21;00 – 22;30

Thursday 5 October

Test Bronze: 21;25 – 21;55

Friday 6 October

Free practice: 00.45 – 2.15

Pre-Qualifying: 5.25pm ​​– 6.55pm

Qualifying 1: 9.35pm – 9.50pm

Qualifying 2: 9.57pm – 10.12pm

Qualifying 3: 10.20pm – 10.35pm

Saturday 7 October

Pole Shootout (Top10): 00;45 – 1;00

Race: 6.15pm (8 Hours)

